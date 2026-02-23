M•A•C Cosmetics Launches in Sephora U.S. & Sephora at Kohl's

Get Chappell Roan's M•A•C look in first brand campaign

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M•A•C Cosmetics will launch at Sephora U.S. and Sephora at Kohl's on March 2, marking a significant new chapter for the iconic artistry brand. Initially available in more than 100 Sephora stores and on sephora.com, M•A•C will continue expanding nationwide throughout the year.

Chappell Roan for M·A·C Cosmetics. Photographed by Richard Burbridge. Creative Direction by Nicola Formichetti. Makeup by Andrew Dahling.

The launch will be brought to life through a new global campaign developed by M•A•C Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti starring Chappell Roan, Gabbriette and Quenlin Blackwell. The creative spotlights the versatility of M•A•C, capturing talent transforming from soft, barely-there everyday beauty to unapologetic, bold glam, portrayed side by side to underscore the full range of what M•A•C can do.

M•A•C Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti said, "With this campaign, we're celebrating two iconic brands coming together. I wanted to highlight the true versatility of M•A•C. We've long been known for bold makeup, but that's only part of the story. This campaign reveals the full spectrum of who we are. At the center is Chappell Roan, stripped back from her theatrical signature, revealing a softer, magnetic presence that makes the contrast even more powerful. That shift from minimal to maximal is the essence of M•A•C. It reflects the complete range of looks you can create and the freedom of expression that defines us. Now, we're proud to bring that full spectrum of beauty into Sephora, a space where everyone can explore and express their own range."

Chappell's makeup artist Andrew Dahling shares, "The look that we created for Sephora is a nod to the iconic 90s M•A•C mug! Timeless and impactful, this look highlights Chappell's encapsulating eyes and showcases some of M•A•C's most iconic lip shades. It is an homage to an era of glamour that has lived on forever, and created a phenomena of cult classic shades that we still go back to decades later. It's a bit unexpected for Chappell Roan, as we often use an array of color, but to celebrate M•A•C's newest venture in the world market of beauty, we wanted to create a look that honored M•A•C's legacy as a brand, by and for everyone."

GET CHAPPELL'S M•A•C LOOK

THE LIP COMBO:

Lip Pencil in Auburn (Top) + Stripdown (Bottom)

M•A•Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Marrakesh (Top) + Taupe (Bottom)

THE BASE:

Glow Play Cushiony Blush in Grand

THE EYES:

Multisculpt Matte Liquid Colour in Brule and Stone (Sephora exclusive)

M•A•CStack Mascara

CREDITS:

Chappell Roan @chappellroan for @maccosmetics

Photographed by Richard Burbridge @richardburbridge

M•A•C Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti @nicolaformichetti

Makeup Artist Andrew Dahling @1800andrewdahling

GET GABBRIETTE'S M•A•C LOOK

THE LIP COMBO:

Lip Pencil in Greige

M•A•Cximal Sleek Satin Lipstick in Fleshpot

Lipglass Air in Accolade

THE BASE:

Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation in C4

Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation in C4

Studio Fix 36 Hr Smooth Angles Concealer in NW5

THE EYES:

Multisculpt Matte Liquid Colour in Omega (Sephora exclusive)

Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Tailor Grey

Dazzleshadow Eye Shadow Stick in Haku Haze

M•A•CStack Elevated Mascara

CREDITS:

Gabbriette @gabbriette for @maccosmetics

Photographed by Richard Burbridge @richardburbridge

M•A•C Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti @nicolaformichetti

Makeup Artist Lily Keys @lilly_keys

GET QUENLIN'S M•A•C LOOK

THE LIP COMBO:

Lip Pencil in Chestnut

M•A•Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Whirl

Lipglass Clear

THE BASE:

Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation in NC46

Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation in C4

Studio Fix 36 HR Smooth Angles Concealer in NC42 and NC45

THE EYES:

Dazzleshadow Eye Shadow Stick in Black Ice

M•A•CStack Elevated Mascara

CREDITS:

Quenlin Blackwell @quenblackwell for @maccosmetics

Photographed by Richard Burbridge @richardburbridge

M•A•C Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti @nicolaformichetti

Makeup Artist Lily Keys @lilly_keys

ABOUT M•A•C COSMETICS:

M•A•C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 40 years ago, the brand's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. M•A•C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M•A•C on Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat and Threads (@MACcosmetics); become a M•A•C fan on Facebook ( facebook.com/maccosmetics ); and watch M•A•C videos on YouTube ( youtube.com/maccosmetics ). For a M•A•C location near you, visit maccosmetics.com .

ABOUT SEPHORA:

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 50 000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

