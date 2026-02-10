M•A•C VIVA GLAM RELEASES SECOND ANNUAL IMPACT REPORT

$4.5 Million Donated in FY25 to Advance Sexual, Gender, Racial and Environmental Equality

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M•A•C Cosmetics today released its second annual VIVA GLAM Impact Report detailing $4.5 million USD in FY25 grants to 64 nonprofit organizations advancing the VIVA GLAM Mission of sexual, racial, gender and environmental equality worldwide.

MAC VIVA GLAM

M•A•C VIVA GLAM raises funds through the sale of its iconic VIVA GLAM lipsticks, with 100 percent of the selling price donated to nonprofit partners advancing equality worldwide. To date, VIVA GLAM has raised more than $540 million USD, helping to serve over 60 million people across 92 countries. In FY25, VIVA GLAM grants supported essential programs providing HIV prevention and care, LGBTQIA+ youth support, maternal and perinatal health services, racial justice initiatives, and environmental sustainability efforts.

"The purchase of a single VIVA GLAM lipstick has the power to change a life, and this report is a testament to that profound impact," said Lisa Sequino, President, Global Makeup Brand Cluster, The Estée Lauder Companies. "With the continued support of our global community, we're well on our way to raising our next half a billion dollars for our mission of equality worldwide."

The Impact Report spotlights how sales of VIVA GLAM Lipsticks directly give back to organizations advancing equality around the globe.

Sexual Equality

It Gets Better Project (United States): VIVA GLAM grant funded 15,000+ students in LGBTQIA+ community projects and reached 2,300+ youth through safe-space events across three states.

Orange Babies (Netherlands): VIVA GLAM grant supported 150+ girls in sub-Saharan Africa with one year of education and distributed 1,240+ dignity packs, providing essential hygiene and reproductive health supplies.

Gender Equality:

The Victoria Project by BirthFund (United States): VIVA GLAM grant expanded access to holistic, midwifery-led maternal care for 38 families, covering prenatal, birth, and postpartum services.

Mermaids (United Kingdom): VIVA GLAM grant supported 2,380+ individuals through its helpline and connected 435 parents and young people via online forums and 120 in-person group sessions.

Racial Equality:

Ballet Black (United Kingdom): VIVA GLAM grant commissioned two new ballets, reached 5,045+ people through live performances, and engaged 235+ young dancers through education programs.

Gerando Falcões (Brazil): VIVA GLAM grant enabled 300+ women in Brazil's favelas to generate independent incomes through the ASMARA program.

Environmental Equality:

Plastics for Change (India) collected 2.5 metric tons of plastics in Kolkata and 281,500 kg through a women-led collection center, while establishing two plastic collection sites that created fair-trade livelihoods for waste collectors.

Beyond its global nonprofit partnerships, VIVA GLAM is powered by M•A•C employees and Artists around the world actively bringing the mission to life through volunteerism, local community activations, in-store storytelling, and year-round advocacy that turns purpose into everyday action.

For more information about M•A•C VIVA GLAM and to view the full Impact Report, visit: https://www.maccosmetics.com/media/export/cms/collections/vivaglam/FY26_Viva_Glam_ImpactReport.pdf .

ABOUT M•A•C VIVA GLAM:

Founded in 1994, M•A•C VIVA GLAM donates 100% of the selling price of VIVA GLAM lipsticks to charitable partners worldwide working to advance its mission of sexual, gender, racial and environmental equality. To date, M•A•C VIVA GLAM has raised more than $540 million USD, supporting over 60 million people across 92 countries, making it the largest charitable initiative in the beauty industry. To learn more about M•A•C VIVA GLAM, visit maccosmetics.com/vivaglam.

ABOUT M•A•C COSMETICS:

M•A•C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada over 40 years ago, the brand's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M•A•C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M•A•C on Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat and Threads (@MACcosmetics); become a M•A•C fan on Facebook (facebook.com/maccosmetics); and watch M•A•C videos on YouTube (youtube.com/maccosmetics). For a M•A•C location near you, visit maccosmetics.com.

SOURCE MAC Cosmetics