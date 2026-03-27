M•A•C VIVA GLAM and Conner Ives Drop Limited-Edition "Protect the Dolls" T-Shirt and Lipstick

Worn by Conner Ives for his finale bow and created as a show of support for his friends across the US, the moment captured at his Fall 2025 show during London Fashion Week swiftly turned the Protect the Dolls T-shirt into one of the most sought-after pieces of 2025, selling over 17,000 and raising over $600,000 for Trans Lifeline and now Not a Phase in the UK. The new collaboration with M•A•C VIVA GLAM extends that commitment to trans equality even further. 100% of the selling price will be donated to organizations advancing trans equality and healthy futures for people of All Ages, All Races, All Genders worldwide.

For this exclusive collaboration, Conner Ives's original Protect the Dolls t-shirt design returns in black, finished with M•A•C VIVA GLAM across the back. The collection also includes a VIVA GLAM Lipstick in Viva Planet, a versatile pink-beige colour designed to complement any skin tone, in a limited-edition Protect the Dolls design.

To carry the message forward, M•A•C VIVA GLAM has enlisted a cast of trailblazing dolls to lend their voices and visibility to Protect the Dolls including:

Dominique Jackson: Actress, model, and author, best known for her role as Elektra Abundance on Pose

Josephine DuPont: Model, influencer, and one half of the DuPont Twins

Ivy Stewart: Ballroom icon, influencer, and House of Revlon leader

Green Kim: DJ, model, influencer, and founder of Club Kim

M•A•C Global Creative Director Nicola Formichetti says, "Partnering with Conner Ives on Protect the Dolls through M•A•C VIVA GLAM is a very special moment for us. Conner represents a new generation of designers who use their platform with purpose, and that commitment to community is something we strongly align with at M•A•C. VIVA GLAM has always stood for advocacy and action. This collaboration strengthens that mission and expands our support for trans communities worldwide."

Conner Ives adds, "This collaboration with M•A•C and VIVA GLAM is deeply personal to me, having grown up being endlessly inspired by the VIVA GLAM campaigns that have come before this one. What started as a simple t-shirt has become a global movement and I couldn't be prouder to partner with an organization that has been campaigning for the rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals since the '90s. The dolls are my family, and with this collaboration we can all show our support for a community that needs it now more than ever. Working together, we're using this rallying cry to fund care, spark conversation and stand in solidarity with people whose lives and voices deserve protection, celebration, and support."

Built on the same commitment that sparked Protect the Dolls, M•A•C VIVA GLAM gives back to a wide range of nonprofit partners serving trans communities and the broader LGBTQ+ population. Partners include Mermaids, which provides helplines, family support, and advocacy for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-diverse young people across the U.K. In the U.S., VIVA GLAM funding supports The Trevor Project's 24/7 crisis services for LGBTQ+ youth while helping grow its peer support, education, and advocacy work.

Follow @MACCosmetics for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments with the cast ahead of the launch on Trans Day of Visibility. The collection will be available in the US exclusively online starting Tuesday, March 31.

If you want it, move fast – quantities are extremely limited!

NEW!

M•A•C VIVA GLAM x Conner Ives "Protect the Dolls" Shirt

An extremely limited-edition Conner Ives Protect the Dolls T-shirt created in collaboration with M•A•C VIVA GLAM, crafted from 100% organic cotton in a classic unisex fit with bold white graphic text on a black base — with 100% of proceeds supporting the VIVA GLAM Fund and organizations advancing trans equality and healthy futures.

Suggested Retail Price: $100 USD

NEW LIMITED-EDITION DESIGN!

M•A•Cximal Silky Matte VIVA GLAM x Conner Ives "Protect the Dolls" Lipstick

An extremely limited-edition M•A•Cximal Silky Matte VIVA GLAM Lipstick in Viva Planet – a subtle pink-beige colour – with 100% of proceeds benefitting trans and gender equality.

Suggested Retail Price: $25 USD

Available:

United States: Exclusively online at maccosmetics.com

United Kingdom: Online at maccosmetics.co.uk and at select M•A•C locations

ABOUT M•A•C VIVA GLAM:

Founded in 1994, M•A•C VIVA GLAM donates 100% of the selling price of VIVA GLAM lipsticks to charitable partners worldwide working to advance its mission of sexual, gender, racial and environmental equality. To date, M•A•C VIVA GLAM has raised more than $540 million USD, supporting over 60 million people across 92 countries, making it the largest charitable initiative in the beauty industry.

ABOUT CONNOR IVES:

Conner Ives was born and raised in Bedford, New York. He moved to London in 2014 to attend Central Saint Martins, where he graduated from BA Fashion Womenswear in the summer of 2020. He now resides in London where he runs his design studio, as an ex-pat. His Design process is fueled by memories of childhood, inspired by the girls and women he grew up with. The work takes on the purpose of telling their stories. American identity is so palpable, so consumable that there is often an effortlessness to it. But the pursuit is always for a new Americana; an expansion of what it comes to represent. The label, from its inception, has looked to address how we can make smarter, more responsible clothes. Nostalgia is portrayed in an almost literal sense through the use of vintage garments for raw material. Most of the pieces in the collection are made from Dead-stock or vintage garments. There is a feeling of responsibility to elevate the identity of re- generated items; shaking away the connotation of craft as something non-desirable. These clothes are desirable. They are responsible.

SOURCE MAC Cosmetics