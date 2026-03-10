MacArthur Genius, Wendy Red Star, Speaks to RMCAD on the Recontextualizing History

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the 2025/2026 Recontextualize Series, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) is proud to welcome multidisciplinary artist Wendy Red Star. Her talk, titled Projects, Process, and Crow History, is presented by RMCAD's Visiting Artist, Scholar, and Designer (VASD) Program on Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. MT (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.).

Her artistic practice is grounded in the history and cultural knowledge of the Apsáalooke (Crow) people. Raised on the Crow reservation in Montana, her work reflects her deep connection to her community, culture, and land. Red Star's art recontextualizes United States history through a Crow lens, often challenging colonial narratives while elevating Crow experiences, traditions, and stories. Through photography, sculpture, video, fiber arts, and performance, Red Star's work emphasizes the importance of Apsáalooke cultural practices and knowledge transmission. Her rigorous research and focus on archival materials enable her to highlight underrepresented aspects of Apsáalooke history, combining wit and critical insight to challenge dominant narratives. In addition to numerous notable awards, Red Star is a 2024 MacArthur "Genius" Fellow.

"This foundation is the main source for the inspiration behind all the work that I create… where I come from, the community that I'm from, the culture that I grew up in, the land that has molded my experience," says Red Star, who sees her artistic practice as inseparable from her Apsáalooke identity. Additionally, Red Star's work foregrounds the importance of amplifying Native women's voices in the discourse of contemporary art.

The artist talk is FREE and open to the public. Register for the talk now or watch the live stream online.

