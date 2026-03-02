RMCAD Scholars Unpack the Theme of "RECONTEXTUALIZE" at Denver Art Museum and Rotunda Gallery

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) is proud to celebrate its 6th Annual Student Research Symposium at the Denver Art Museum on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT. Students and alumni from the art and design college will present and unpack the school's 2025-2026 theme of "RECONTEXTUALIZE," exploring how shifting one's cultural, historical, and material "lenses" impacts one's role as both an artist and researcher.

The public is invited to attend this free event, which includes free admission to the museum for the day. Registration closes at the end of the day on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. If you are unable to attend in-person, join us virtually via the live stream .

While the symposium's primary presentations will take place at the Denver Art Museum on March 6, the celebration of student work continues on RMCAD's campus in the Rotunda Gallery. Recontextualize: 6th Annual Student Symposium Exhibition will run from March 2 - May 22.

"Events like these are vital to the growth of RMCAD students because they provide a professional stage where research becomes a lived experience," shares Dr. Kat Medill, Assistant Professor of Art History. "It allows them to see their work as part of a larger, synergistic dialogue, preparing them to enter the professional world not just as creators, but as critical thinkers and thought leaders."

About RMCAD

Founded in 1963, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) is an accredited institution of higher education that offers affordable, art and design BFA degree programs, ranging from illustration to interior design, animation, fashion design, and more. RMCAD serves its students from a 23-acre campus in Lakewood, Colorado, but also virtually, as a leader in online education for more than a decade, providing flexibility and convenience for the busy student. Students learn from professors who are also working artists and provide valuable real-world industry knowledge, advice, and connections to help students prepare for their career ahead.

Contact: Joe Rubald, [email protected] , Jenna Heil, [email protected]

SOURCE Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design