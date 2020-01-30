Mack Trucks Launches Medium-duty Trucks

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack Trucks today launched the all-new Mack MD series of medium-duty trucks, adding to its already robust product lineup to reach new customers and applications. Serial production of the Mack MD Series will begin in July 2020. Mack also announced a $13 million investment to establish its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO), a new manufacturing facility in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, for the production of the Mack MD Series. The project will result in the creation of 250 new jobs.

"Mack Trucks is very proud to make this investment and to now offer a full lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, serving virtually every segment of the market," said Martin Weissburg, Mack Trucks president. "With this investment, Mack is well-positioned for future success, and we're taking orders for the new truck beginning today."

The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. These new products will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations.

"Already providing our customers a full product lineup of Class 8 vehicles, the Mack MD Series expands even further the solutions available to our customers," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and marketing. "Now that we have a full lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles, customers desiring Mack's distinctive durability and reliability now have an option for lighter GVWR configurations."

The Mack MD Series is an all-new model range built specifically for medium-duty applications. Available in 4x2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability for tough urban settings. The Mack MD Series will be supported by Mack's extensive dealer network.

