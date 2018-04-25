Mack Trucks Plans to Have a Fully Electric Refuse Vehicle in 2019

Mack believes that at this stage of electromobility technology and infrastructure development, a fully electric vehicle will deliver the most value within a closed loop application, in which the truck returns home every night, such as refuse. Benefits of fully electric trucks include zero emissions, significantly reduced noise and environmental sustainability. The ability to operate quietly at night is particularly attractive to refuse customers in urban areas.

"It's clear that electromobility will be a part of the trucking industry's future, and Mack is well-positioned to offer integrated, fully electric solutions for the North American market," said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Mack Trucks North America. "DSNY is one of Mack's largest customers, and the department is known for its progressive sustainability efforts. We look forward to working with them as we test the first fully electric LR model in a real-world application."

"The New York City DSNY looks forward to extending our long-standing partnership with Mack Trucks through the testing of the electric LR," said Rocky DiRico, New York City DSNY deputy commissioner. "Sustainability is extremely important to the DSNY, and we consistently test new technology to help New York City reach its goal of 80 percent reduced emissions by 2050."

Mack made the announcement during WasteExpo at the Las Vegas Convention Center April 24-26.

Dedicated to durability, reliability and meeting the needs of customers, Mack Trucks has provided purpose-built transportation solutions for more than a century. Today, Mack is one of North America's largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, and Mack trucks are sold and serviced through an extensive distribution network in more than 45 countries. Mack trucks, diesel engines and transmissions sold in North America are assembled in the United States.

More information about Mack.

More information about Volvo Group and electromobility.

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

