MACKAGE DEBUTS CORE 2025 CAMPAIGN FEATURING MATT BOMER AND STELLA MAXWELL

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mackage proudly unveils its CORE 2025 Campaign, a celebration of the brand's iconic silhouettes and a tribute to the designs that have shaped its legacy. Known for its precision craftsmanship and architectural approach, the Canadian luxury house spotlights the pieces that embody the essence of Mackage, refined, timeless and meticulously engineered. The campaign honors the brand's evolution and its heritage of innovation and style.

For more than 25 years, Mackage has pushed the boundaries of performance and design, transforming from a pioneering outerwear brand into a lifestyle house that embodies sophistication and innovation. The CORE campaign captures this evolution, celebrating the brand's technical mastery while reflecting a future-focused vision.

The campaign features actor Matt Bomer and supermodel Stella Maxwell. The duo was photographed in Los Angeles alongside a striking cast of animals: an owl, a falcon, an indigo snake, and two Dobermans. Each creature symbolizes a facet of Mackage's DNA, the owl for wisdom, the falcon for precision, the Dobermann for dedication, and the snake for protection. Together, they form a compelling visual metaphor for Mackage's guiding ethos: Aesthetics That Protect.

"Our CORE collection celebrates the styles that define us," says Mackage CEO Tanya Golesic. "These are the pieces that built our reputation, reinterpreted for today with the same uncompromising attention to craftsmanship, innovation, and design. It's about returning to what makes Mackage unique and elevating it further."

"This is a tribute to Mackage's enduring vision, designs that have defined style for more than 25 years and continue to resonate today," adds Stella Maxwell.

The collection spotlights Mackage's enduring icons, including the ADALI coat with its sculpted collar and the DIXON down bomber, a balance of form and function that has become synonymous with the brand.

New iterations reflect the brand's expanding universe of design: the CALINA, a lustrous chevron-quilted down maxi coat with a belted waist for a feminine A-line silhouette; the GAEL, a timeless double-breasted leather trench that captures quiet confidence; and the SKAI, a 3-in-1 tailored wool men's coat with a removable bib for seamless transitions from day to night.

These pieces are designed as the modern foundation of a wardrobe. Each represents Mackage's ongoing mission to merge luxury aesthetics with performance innovation, where fashion meets function.

"In both fashion and acting, staying relevant means evolving while holding onto what defines you," says Matt Bomer. "This campaign reflects Mackage's ability to do exactly that."

With CORE 2025, Mackage underscores an evolution that continues to redefine modern luxury through timeless design, technical excellence, and a commitment to craftsmanship. The CORE 2025 campaign launches globally on Thursday, October 23rd, marking a new chapter in Mackage's journey, celebrating its icons and reaffirming its heritage in luxury.

About MACKAGE

Founded in 1999 in Montreal, MACKAGE has evolved from its Canadian roots into a global force redefining the lifestyle luxury space. Built on the belief that function should never compromise style, the brand's guiding ethos—Aesthetics That Protect—continues to shape a new language of modern luxury: one that balances elemental performance with elevated design. Today, under the leadership of CEO Tanya Golesic, and SVP of Design Ludwig Heissmeyer, MACKAGE has transcended outerwear to become a fully realized lifestyle brand. With a sharp focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and a deeply considered design approach, the brand is defining new codes of urban sophistication—versatile, directional, and built to endure.

