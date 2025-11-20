MACKAGE Partners with Croatia: Official Sponsor for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) has joined forces with global luxury brand MACKAGE, appointing the brand as the official sponsor of the Croatian national football team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Celebrated for its impeccable craftsmanship, superior quality, and AESTHETICS THAT PROTECT ethos that fuses design with performance, MACKAGE brings a new layer of sophistication to the Vatreni's off-field presence.

"I am thrilled about our new partnership with MACKAGE, a brand that perfectly combines luxury and performance. I am pleased that such a globally relevant fashion house has recognized our national team as a partner. I am confident that our players will look exceptional in the MACKAGE collection, and I'm excited about the opportunity to reach new audiences. The world knows us for our top-level football and the most beautiful jersey in the world, and now, I believe, we will also leave a strong impression off the field in the luxury fashion space," said HNS President Marijan Kustić.

"Croatia is synonymous with world-class football, and this partnership embodies the shared values of MACKAGE and the Croatian Football Federation — a pursuit of excellence and a commitment to craft," said Tanya Golešić, CEO of MACKAGE. "As someone with Croatian heritage, this partnership carries profound meaning for me. I've long admired how Croatia's determination, creativity, and collective spirit have elevated the country on the global stage — qualities that reflect the very essence of MACKAGE. There's a shared pride in craftsmanship, precision, and perseverance that makes this collaboration feel deeply personal."

MACKAGE is proud to collaborate with the Croatian Football Federation in dressing one of the most distinguished national teams as they prepare for the pinnacle of international competition — the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Vatreni have claimed two World Cup medals in their last two appearances, demonstrating both talent and tenacity.

"MACKAGE is a brand defined by confidence, innovation, and timeless sophistication," added Golešić. "We are honoured to see the Vatreni embody these values with distinction, both on and off the field."

About MACKAGE

Founded in 1999 in Montreal, MACKAGE has redefined the global luxury space. Built on the belief that function should never compromise style, the brand's guiding ethos—Aesthetics That Protect—continues to shape a new language of modern luxury: one that balances elemental performance with elevated design. Today, under the leadership of CEO Tanya Golesic, MACKAGE has transcended outerwear to become a lifestyle brand with a sharp focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and a deeply considered design approach.

