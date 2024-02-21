The heritage brand unveils its playful décor and accessories to a new audience of shoppers alongside the launch of its latest collection

AURORA, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The artisan-driven, American-heritage home décor brand, MacKenzie-Childs, announces its debut with QVC, a world leader in live video commerce, delivering a new way to explore the iconic brand through a curated, interactive shopping experience. Leveraging the renowned multi-platform retailer's innovative approach to engaging shoppers wherever they are,

MacKenzie-Childs Brings Iconic Collections to QVC for an Engaging Shopping Experience on the Leading Video Commerce Platform

MacKenzie-Childs unveils a selection of products from the kitchen, dining and entertaining collections which includes the forthcoming launch of their newest colorway. The line up of legacy pieces and best sellers is available today on QVC.com and the new colorway will debut nationally on air, online and instore beginning March 6.

This collaboration invites new audiences of shopping enthusiasts and brand loyalists to discover the whimsical world of MacKenzie-Childs across QVC's broadcast, social, digital and livestreaming channels. Along with QVC, MacKenzie-Childs will bring its beloved, vibrant designs and décor to life featuring iconic pieces, exclusive sets and select new styles. As part of this launch, MacKenzie-Childs will unveil its latest line, featuring a fresh take on its iconic checkered style in a delightfully playful new hue.

"We're thrilled to bring shoppers yet another way to experience MacKenzie-Childs, with a new opportunity to share our designs, heritage, and craftsmanship in a meaningful way through video content," said Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director, MacKenzie-Childs. "Working with QVC, a leader in livestream commerce, enables us to showcase MacKenzie-Childs in an engaging shopping experience across multiple platforms, that reaches both our brand fans and QVC's loyal audience."

The assortment includes over 80 products spanning dinnerware, tea kettles, serve ware, kitchen storage and organization, table accessories and much more. Pricing will be consistent with other retail channels, with a few exclusive QVC discounts on select sets and product groupings.

"MacKenzie-Childs is a beloved brand with multi-generational appeal and we are so excited to bring this iconic collection to our customers," said Kristen Stevens, Vice President, General Merchandise Manager of Home Merchandising, QVC. "This is a brand our customers know and love and they will finally have an opportunity to experience it in a new way. Rebecca is a natural storyteller and as the creative force behind the brand, she will bring these products to life across our video platforms. Her creativity and visionary spirit are infectious and we know she will captivate our customers with her inspiring stories about the products and the designs."

Tune-in to QVC on March 6 at 11:00am ET for the premiere of MacKenzie-Childs with Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director and shop the entire assortment on QVC.com. For more information and to explore the MacKenzie-Childs line, please visit mackenzie-childs.com and QVC.com.

About MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as "tradition with a twist." For more than 40 years, the brand's talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit mackenzie-childs.com.

About QVC

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

SOURCE Mackenzie-Childs