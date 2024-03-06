MacKenzie-Childs Launches the Rosy Check Collection Featuring a Fresh Colorway of its Iconic Pattern

The renowned home décor brand introduces its classic check pattern in peachy pinks and soft creamy whites, just in time for spring

AURORA, N.Y., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The artisan-driven, American-heritage home décor brand, MacKenzie-Childs, unveils its latest collection, Rosy Check, the newest colorway of its iconic check pattern featuring stunning pink and white enamelware. Rosy Check builds upon the brand's beautiful assortment featuring a playful pink twist on its classic checkered design and brings a delightful new collection to the MacKenzie-Childs family. The pattern will also debut as part of the brand's premiere today on QVC, a world leader in video commerce.

MacKenzie-Childs Launches the Rosy Check Collection

The bright and fun Rosy Check colorway comes to life with peachy pinks and creamy white tones, adding a touch of elegance to any space and inviting brand loyalists and new audiences alike to indulge in the whimsy of MacKenzie-Childs. The new collection builds upon the brand's extensive offerings featuring its famous checkered pattern, including beloved styles in the signature black and white Courtly Check and extensions like Royal Check and Sterling Check. The Rosy Check collection features sought-after legacy items and decorative and functional kitchen pieces.

"Meet your new color crush! It brings us great pleasure to introduce Rosy Check, a highly requested new petal pink check colorway, to the whimsical world of MacKenzie-Childs," said Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director, MacKenzie-Childs. "It's blushing and soft, but with a visual strength powerful enough to make its own bold statement among our iconic check patterns. Rosy Check evokes joy and playfulness through a fresh color palette and is destined to find a place in every corner of your home."

The collection features over 20 pieces in the beautiful blush shade, with hand-painted enamel spanning serve ware, dinnerware, glassware and more ensuring there's a piece for every entertaining occasion. MacKenzie-Childs will also release additional pieces in the collection later this fall, just in time for the holidays.

Rosy Check will be available starting March 6 on mackenzie-childs.com and the new check colorway will also be available on QVC.com. Tune-in to QVC on March 6 at 11:00 a.m. ET for the brand's premiere on the video commerce platform.

About MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as "tradition with a twist." For more than 40 years, the brand's talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit mackenzie-childs.com.

