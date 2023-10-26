Mackenzie Martin joins North Star Resource Group within Cetera Advisor Networks

Advisor moves from Independent Financial Group to Cetera Wealth Management Group

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Mackenzie Martin** has joined Cetera Advisor Networks via Cetera Wealth Management Group. Within Cetera Wealth Management Group, Martin will join North Star Resource Group with the leadership of Ed Deutschlander. Martin is a financial professional previously affiliated with Independent Financial Group. She provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had an AUA of about $40 million in assets under administration* as of May 31, 2023.

"We welcome Mackenzie to our community of talented advisors at Cetera Wealth Management Group," said Kjirsten Zellmer, president of Cetera Wealth Management Group. "I look forward to seeing how Mackenzie leverages our unique combination of independence and relationships at Cetera's level, in partnership with North Star Resource Group to bring an even better quality of life to her clients. We're a group of advisors who exemplify a growth mindset, and I feel confident Mackenzie will thrive in this environment."

Martin has 15 years of experience in the industry and holds both the Series 7 and Series 65 registrations. She offers a wide range of services including retirement preparation, college funding options, insurance needs and more. Martin grew up in Seattle, Wash., and later moved to Oregon to attend Oregon State University, where she graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree.

Cetera Wealth Management Group was formed after Cetera acquired the retail wealth business of Securian Financial Group, Inc. in August 2023. More than 91% of the invited Securian professionals, representing more than $50 billion in assets, made the choice to join Cetera and to form Cetera Wealth Management Group, which is in line with Cetera's transition projections. The transaction is the largest in Cetera's history.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 9,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $374 billion in assets under administration and $145 billion in assets under management, as of September 25, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

**Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group