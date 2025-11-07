The GRAMMY-Winning Artist Addresses Students Worldwide Highlighting Education as a Critical Tool to "Tackle Climate Change"

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During Climate Action Day 2025, GRAMMY-winning artist Macklemore addressed teachers and students worldwide and used his platform to validate the efforts of millions of students and educators who are shifting the climate crisis narrative from anxiety to action through education. Students have been working on solutions such as solar lights, vertical gardens, and self-made bioplastics, with each action being visualized through a tracking algorithm of the amounts of CO2 avoided through student actions.

Macklemore's message is personal:

Macklemore Backs International Campaign: Climate Education for 7 Million Students Worldwide

"I have three young kids, and every day I think about the world we're going to be leaving them... Your generation can be the one to reverse course and give our planet a more hopeful future. Your generation can take action and save lives."

He directly commended the work being done in classrooms:

"The work that you're doing in classrooms around the globe is such an important step in making an impact on the climate crisis... That's what the Climate Action Project is doing: one classroom at a time."

The Power of Education: Hard Data on Global Impact

Macklemore spotlighted the Climate Action Project, a 6-week online education initiative guiding classrooms to explore climate change, and celebrated students for developing solutions and taking collective action. The United Nations already stated in 2020 that "education is a critical agent in addressing the issue of climate change." Despite this claim, only a few international governments have made climate education mandatory, leading to slow policy change. The Climate Action Project flips this script. By starting with youth, it empowers students to change behaviors—and with them, society's mindset. Students move beyond passive learning to active, measurable contribution, generating the solutions and political will that drive systemic change.

Global Scale : 7 million participants across 181 countries

participants across Measurable Results: 7,600 tons CO ₂ reduced through student-led actions - top 3: 2.8K tons on transportation 2.1K tons on consumption 1.4K tons on lifestyle The impact is tracked through an algorithm developed by scientists, featured in UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report Report 2024

reduced through student-led actions - top 3:

2,400 solutions created by students

75% of students inspired parents to bring change at home

The student solutions include:

Classrooms are developing solutions ranging from self-made bioplastics, biogas plants and solar lights to creating vertical gardens in cities.

2.3 million trees planted in voluntary efforts

Students are leveraging AI to create new climate action apps, and local tree-planting initiatives are being led in communities around the world.

"Macklemore's message underscores the fundamental truth we teach: that a global crisis requires collective, educated action which leads to change of behavior," says Koen Timmers, Co-Founder of the Climate Action Project. "We have built the model he's talking about—one that shifts the focus from doom to action, proving that when youth are empowered, they become the agents of change."

Take Action Global (TAG)

An education non-profit committed to climate education for all. TAG is the only organisation worldwide keeping track of the impact of climate education through a unique algorithm. Its partners include NASA, LEGO Group, BIC, and Apple.

Climate Action Project

A free, six-week climate education initiative by TAG. Impact in US: https://www.climateactionproject.org/impact/USA

Climate Action Day

A yearly online live event by TAG. Past speakers include Jane Goodall and HRH Prince William.

For more details on our Climate Action Education report visit: https://www.climateactionproject.org/docs/CAE-Report.pdf

