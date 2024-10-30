MacLean Power Systems Appoints Mike Edmonds as Chief Commercial Officer to Continue Strategic Growth Drive

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacLean Power Systems ("MPS"), a leading manufacturer of mission-critical products for electric utility, telecommunications, and civil markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Edmonds as Chief Commercial Officer. Mike brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the utility industry, further strengthening MPS's leadership team.

Mike Edmonds joins MPS with over 25 years of experience in the utility and energy sectors. Prior to MPS, Mike was with S&C Electric, where he most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for six years and in a variety of senior managerial roles for an additional eight years. While at S&C Electric, he oversaw all customer-facing activity and led a transformation of the commercial organization. He previously served as Vice President and General Manager of Siemens' US automation unit.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Edmonds to the MPS team," said Steve Scharnhorst, President and CEO of MPS. "Mike's extensive experience and leadership in the industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and drive commercial success."

"I am excited to join MPS and look forward to leveraging my experience in grid resiliency to drive growth, expand MPS presence with customers and position the company as a critical solutions provider for today's modern grid," said Mike Edmonds.

Corinne Williams continues to lead Utility Sales as Vice President of Global Sales. "Corinne's dedication and leadership have been an instrumental force in our commercial success," added Steve Scharnhorst. "We are grateful for her continued commitment and look forward to her ongoing success at MPS."

About MacLean Power Systems

MacLean Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of mission-critical products used in the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and construction of transmission, distribution, substation, and communications infrastructure and civil markets. With a commitment to innovation and quality, MPS is dedicated to keeping power and network infrastructure performing optimally by supplying world-class products to maintain electrical and communication services to consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.macleanpower.com .

Media Contact: Liz Ulman, Director of Employee Communications and Initiatives at MPS, Phone: (507-519-2940) Email: [email protected]

