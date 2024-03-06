MacroFab Announces New Platform Experience Providing Unprecedented Flexibility to Electronics Manufacturers

MacroFab's technology-enabled manufacturing platform empowers electronics manufacturers of all sizes with unparalleled PCBA flexibility

HOUSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroFab Inc ., the operator of North America's largest technology platform for electronics manufacturing, has announced upgrades to its user experience, creating a more flexible PCB assembly platform to meet electronics manufacturers' needs. These changes to the PCB experience allow more users to leverage the business benefits of MacroFab's innovative platform.

With this new functionality, MacroFab's platform empowers electronics manufacturers of all sizes to leverage expert support to finalize data, source components and simplify workflows. MacroFab's leading-edge, technology-enabled manufacturing platform, provides users with valuable insights and actionable suggestions, providing effortless management of material requirements, specifications and design integration, as well as providing actionable quotes for users.

"Electronics manufacturers of all sizes are consistently looking for ways to improve their processes, enhance their designs and easily acquire components from reputable suppliers," said Kyle McLeod, senior product manager at MacroFab. "This user experience upgrade is driven by our customer-first approach and ensures that all electronics manufacturers are able to benefit from our flexible, straightforward, expert-supported processes."

Since MacroFab's founding in 2013, thousands of companies have accelerated prototype-to-production of electronics through its advanced technology platform coupled with the company's network of North American manufacturing facility partners. Whether a company needs low-volume printed circuit board assembly or high-volume full product delivery, MacroFab consistently provides unmatched service to diverse industries with its customer-first approach to manufacturing innovation.

To learn more about MacroFab's innovative solutions, please visit macrofab.com .

About MacroFab

MacroFab operates the largest technology platform for electronics manufacturing from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of 100+ factories across North America. The company's cloud manufacturing platform and marketplace enable faster, more efficient electronics production, closer to end-users, while leveraging AI-enabled sourcing opportunities, expert internal teams, and an easy-to-use platform.

