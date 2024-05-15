MACRONIX ARMORFLASH DEMONSTRATED WITH RENESAS RA8M1 MCU

Highly Secure NOR Flash Memory Demonstrates its Outstanding Breakthrough for Protecting Data with World's First Arm Cortex-M85 Core-Based Microcontroller Featuring Built-In Security Hardware

HSINCHU, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced that its ArmorFlash™ memory is compatible with the new Renesas RA8M1 Arm® Cortex®-M85 core-based microcontrollers (MCUs), providing high levels of data security. The highly secure ArmorFlash, which features secure ID, authentication and encryption, complements the RA8M1 MCU's built-in enhanced security. This includes the RSIP-E51A integrated security engine targeting PSA Certified Level 3 RoT Component certification. Macronix also provides an ArmorFlash driver working with Renesas' Flexible Software Package (FSP), to enhance its operational reliability.

"ArmorFlash is an ideal flash memory for securing data in applications, which aligns with Renesas RA8M1," said F.L. Ni, vice president of marketing, Macronix International. "The combination of the RA8M1' and ArmorFlash's security features will enable a broad range of data-security solutions. Furthermore, the driver that Macronix developed to interact with RA8M1 and FSP highlight ArmorFlash's feature and its meeting RA8M1's external-memory needs. The broad availability of RA8M1 MCUs, its dedicated FSP and ArmorFlash memory may help in increasing the number of IoT and industrial products in the market. This is particularly crucial in that market's security-sensitive segments."

Designed around the Arm Cortex-M85 core, Renesas' recently introduced RA8M1 MCU delivers high-processing performance. The RA8M1 features artificial intelligence capability through Arm Helium Technology; embedded NVM for higher performance, lower latency and reduced power consumption; advanced security, low-power modes; and the ability to integrate with a broad array of peripherals.

ArmorFlash™ is Macronix's family of highly secure and configurable NOR Flash devices for code and data storage used in a broad array of applications. ArmorFlash memories also provide security solution for applications such as identification, authentication and encryption requirements for the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, computing, industrial, healthcare systems, wearables, and smart homes and cities. In addition to the security features above, ArmorFlash devices use standard interfaces – SPI, QSPI or OctaBus™ – to simplify designs using them. Macronix has constructed a smart lock device to demonstrate the integration of the Renesas RA8M1 MCU, ArmorFlash, FSP framework, and External Trusted Secure Storage Partition of Arm TF-M. By integrating these technologies, IoT developers can enhance data security, achieve reliable operations and simplify the development process, ultimately delivering a robust and secure IoT product efficiently. For more information on Macronix ArmorFlash memory family, please click here.

