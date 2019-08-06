Macronix Secure Flash Memory Integrated in NVIDIA's Next-Generation Autonomous Driving Platforms

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337) today announced that Macronix's ArmorFlash™ memory is being utilized on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier™ and DRIVE AGX Pegasus™ autonomous vehicle computing platforms.

ArmorFlash brings highly secure, superior quality, and longevity of supply data storage to the demanding, competitive market for artificial intelligence (AI)-based Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) through Level 5 autonomous driving (AD) solutions. NVIDIA's selection of ArmorFlash represents the companies' efforts to enhance data security in AD automotive-electronics applications.

"Our efforts in conjunction with NVIDIA are singularly focused on elevating the security of data in AI-based autonomous driving applications and ultimately, to enhance the safety of drivers," said Anthony Le, vice president of marketing, Macronix America. "NVIDIA's selection of Macronix ArmorFlash for the DRIVE AGX Xavier and Pegasus platforms is a significant achievement toward that goal."

"The ArmorFlash memory solution on the DRIVE AGX Xavier and Pegasus platforms can provide trusted identification, authentication and encryption features for customers' Levels 2+ through 5 autonomous driving security requirements," said Gary Hicok, senior vice president of hardware develoment at NVIDIA. "This will help provide the building blocks for customers to create higher levels of safety in the next generation of connected and automated vehicles."

ArmorFlash offers a combination of mature security technologies, including unique ID, authentication and encryption features. This rich blend of features enables superior levels of security in a high-density memory device to prevent data from being compromised. On the NVIDIA DRIVE platforms, the ArmorFlash device provides trusted NVM storage of encrypted and integrity-protected assets. The ArmorFlash supports secure communication channel and protocol with the NVIDIA Xavier system-on-a-chip (SOC) via cryptographic operations, integrity checks, and additional measures against certain security protocol attacks.

The global ADAS market is expected to exceed US$67 billion by 2025, fueled by a compounded annual growth rate of 19 percent, according Grand View Research, Inc. The research company attributes the growth to increasing government initiatives mandating driver assistance system to lower road accidents and cites expanding adoption of ADAS in small cars as a factor boosting market demand.

For additional information on the NVIDIA DRIVE autonomous-vehicle platforms, please go to www.nvidia.com/drive. For more information on Macronix's ArmorFlash line of secure data storage, please go to http://www.macronix.com/en-us/products/Pages/ArmorFlash.aspx.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

ArmorFlash is a trademark of Macronix International Co., Ltd. NVIDIA DRIVE, AGX Pegasus and AGX Xavier are trademarks of NVIDIA Corp.

