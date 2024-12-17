MADD and Uber Join Forces to Raise Essential Funds During Impaired Driving Prevention Month to Fight Impaired Driving

Donations Will Support MADD's Lifesaving Youth Prevention Programs, Advocacy Efforts and Victims Services

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) and Uber Technologies, Inc. are teaming up for a powerful holiday campaign during Impaired Driving Prevention Month. From December 16 - January 3, riders nationwide can make a difference by donating to MADD through the Uber app, and Uber will match the first $250,000 given. Each contribution will directly fuel MADD's lifesaving programs to prevent underage drinking, champion stronger impaired driving laws, and provide critical support to victims and survivors.

"With the holiday season in full swing, we're honored to partner with Uber to rally their riders — and communities across the nation — in the fight against impaired driving," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "Uber has empowered millions to make the right choice by providing reliable alternatives to impaired driving, saving countless lives in the process. This campaign provides a meaningful way to take action and support MADD's critical prevention efforts, advocacy work, and victim services. Together, we can continue making an impact and work toward a future with safer roads for all."

Impaired driving is 100% preventable, and with options like Uber readily available, there is no excuse to drive impaired. Research shows that Uber's presence in cities has contributed to a reduction in alcohol-related fatalities, underscoring its role as a leader in promoting responsible transportation.

"We're proud to partner with MADD to raise awareness about the critical importance of impaired driving prevention," said Jill Hazelbaker, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Policy at Uber. "This December, we're excited to introduce a new feature allowing riders to donate to MADD through the Uber app, providing an easy way for our community to make a positive impact and support this vital mission. By working together, we can empower individuals to make responsible choices, reduce alcohol-related crashes, and help ensure our roads are safer for everyone."

The holiday season is a particularly dangerous time on the roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) , drunk driving claimed 4,759 lives during the December months of 2018-2022. In December 2022 alone, 1,062 people were killed in drunk driving crashes. The risk was especially high at night, with 31% of fatal crashes between 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m. involving a drunk driver, and 45% of fatal crashes between midnight and 2:59 a.m. caused by drunk driving.

In the face of these statistics, Uber riders have an opportunity to make a meaningful difference. Throughout the duration of the campaign, riders will see the donation feature occasionally surface in the app. Riders can also donate by going to their Account settings and selecting Messages. By donating through the Uber app, users can support MADD's lifesaving mission and contribute to safer roads for all. These fully tax-deductible contributions provide an impactful way to give back during the holiday season, while also funding vital initiatives like prevention education, advocacy for stronger laws, and support for victims and survivors of impaired driving. Together, Uber and MADD are empowering individuals to create real change, one ride at a time.

