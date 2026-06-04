MADD and Zoox Announce Partnership to Advance a Safer Future on Our Roads

IRVING, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) today announced a new partnership with Zoox, the Amazon-owned autonomous ride hailing company building a safer, cleaner, more enjoyable future on the road with its purpose-built robotaxi.

Through this collaboration, Zoox joins The MADD Network, a consortium of corporate and nonprofit partners committed to ending impaired driving through education, thought leadership, and public awareness initiatives that encourage safer choices and help prevent crashes.

"Autonomous vehicles have the potential to transform roadway safety by helping remove impaired driving decisions before they become tragedies," said Stacey D. Stewart, CEO of MADD. "As MADD looks to the future of prevention, we are focused on advancing technology, public awareness, and safety standards that can save lives. We are proud to partner with Zoox in this effort and look forward to working together to build greater trust in safe mobility solutions that protect families and communities."

More than 39,000 people die in traffic crashes each year in the United States, with approximately one-third involving impaired driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Zoox's autonomous vehicles and safety-first approach will support MADD's work to reduce roadway fatalities and accelerate the safe adoption of technologies designed to prevent impaired driving.

"Safety is foundational. At Zoox, we are transforming personal mobility while upholding the highest standards of protection for everyone on the road," said Ron Thaniel, Senior Director, Policy & Regulatory Affairs, Zoox. "MADD is a trusted organization that has led the fight against impaired driving for decades, while contributing to the broader conversation about how technology can help make our roads safer. We look forward to being a partner in that mission."

Autonomous vehicles are never impaired, drowsy, or distracted. Zoox models and predicts the actions of people and vehicles on the road to avoid situations before they happen, while also comprehensively protecting passengers when they're unavoidable. The Zoox robotaxi has over 100 safety innovations not present in traditional cars.

MADD's partnership with Zoox underscores its shared commitment to engaging innovative partners who share its vision of a future with zero deaths from impaired driving.

About Zoox

Based in Foster City, CA, Zoox is reinventing personal transportation–building a safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable future on the road. At the core of its vision is a purpose-built robotaxi that offers the world a better way to ride. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology and a focus on the rider experience, Zoox is transforming urban mobility with its comprehensive and cohesive autonomous ride-hailing service. Zoox is an independent subsidiary of Amazon.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 51%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)