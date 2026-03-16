MADD Calls for Safe Choices on the Road as Spring Break, Crime Victims' Rights Week and Alcohol Awareness Month Begin

Spring Break, Alcohol Awareness Month and National Crime Victims' Rights Week serve as timely reminders to never drive impaired

IRVING, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is reminding everyone to plan a safe ride home and never drive impaired with spring break in full swing across the nation. April marks Alcohol Awareness Month and National Crime Victims' Rights Week (NCVRW) from April 19th to 25th, serving as timely reminders to make smart choices and stay vigilant on the roads as warmer weather and seasonal vacations bring increased traffic and heightened impaired driving risks.

MADD is advancing its mission to save lives and end impaired driving this Spring through continued support for victims and survivors, advocacy for stronger laws, and partnerships with organizations committed to safer roads. These efforts include:

Spring Break Safety

Alcohol impaired driving deaths accounted for 34% of fatal crashes in March 2023, according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). As spring breakers take to the roads for vacations, road trips, and celebrations, increased travel and festivities can heighten the risk of crashes during this time of year, including impaired driving incidents, serving as a reminder to make safe choices. FARS data also shows that from March to April in 2023, incidents increased by approximately 10.4%, underscoring the seasonal rise in risk.

Uber is also teaming up with MADD during the month of April with a $50,000 match for every donation made to the nonprofit via madd.org/donate, making every donation throughout the month go twice as far. These donations help further MADD's ongoing efforts to put an end to impaired driving and support victims and survivors, underscoring MADD and Uber's shared commitment to creating safer roads.

National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Each year in April, the Office of Justice Programs and its Office for Victims of Crime lead communities nationwide in observing National Crime Victims' Rights Week. NCVRW observances will take place April 19-25, 2026, under the theme, 'Listen. Act. Advocate. Protect victims, serve communities.' MADD will host a virtual candlelight vigil through its website and Facebook page on April 19, creating a dedicated space to honor the lives of victims and survivors of impaired driving crimes, as well as hosting a number of activities in collaboration with other Crime Victim Nonprofits throughout the week, including hosting a webinar on April 23 on nutrition and grief.

MADD's goal for NCVRW is to publicly recognize the importance of victims' rights and services while raising awareness of MADD's Victim Services, which provides support to victims and their families at no cost. This includes a 24/7 Victim Services Helpline, ensuring that no survivor or victim's family has to face these challenges alone

Alcohol Awareness Month

During Alcohol Awareness Month, MADD encourages communities nationwide to learn about the dangers of impaired driving and take simple steps to prevent it, starting with planning a safe ride home before celebrations begin. Throughout April, MADD shares educational resources, safety tips, and tools that help families, schools, and local organizations raise awareness and promote responsible choices on the road.

"Ending impaired driving requires a collective movement, with each of us playing a part," Stacey Stewart, CEO of MADD said. "This April, I am deeply inspired by the many ways in which our work continues to unfold, from our partnership with Uber to the rallying cries of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, Alcohol Awareness Month, and MADD's ongoing advocacy for stricter laws and support for victims and survivors. While there is still work to be done, I am energized by the progress we have made thus far and urge everyone to keep their safety and that of their loved one's top-of-mind."

Every 85 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash. Anti-drunk driving technology can put an end to these preventable deaths. This technology is passive (not a breathalyzer or ignition interlock device) and does not compromise driver privacy nor drive up the price of cars, seamlessly ensuring a normal driving experience — except for those attempting to drive drunk. MADD strongly supports the full and timely implementation of the HALT Drunk Driving Law, including issuing a federal safety standard for requiring anti-drunk driving technology as standard equipment in all new vehicles, which could save more than 10,000 lives each year.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 40%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)