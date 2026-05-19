Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Reminds Everyone to Prioritize a "Safe Summer" As Memorial Day Celebrations Kick Off

MADD Launches Safe Summer Campaign to Prevent Impaired Driving and Encourage Teen Safety During High-Risk Holidays Like Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day

IRVING, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families fire up the grill, hit the highway, or head out on the water for Memorial Day weekend, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is encouraging everyone to make safety part of their holiday plans. Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial kickoff of summer — and the launch of MADD's "Safe Summer" campaign, a season-long effort to prevent impaired driving, protect teens, and keep the nation's roads and waterways safe. No matter how you choose to celebrate, you should never drive, or allow anyone else to drive, under the influence.

Memorial Day weekend is filled with three days of celebrations, travel, and time on the water, which often leads to a rise in impaired driving crashes on both roads and waterways. According to AAA, almost 40 million people will hit the roads during this time, with 87% of Memorial Day travelers choosing to take road trips. In 2024, drunk driving claimed 11,904 lives, accounting for 30% of all traffic fatalities, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Alcohol also remains the leading contributing factor in fatal boating crashes, accounting for 112 deaths, or 20% of all boating fatalities, in 2024, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Boating under the influence (BUI) poses the same serious risk to public safety as impaired driving does on the road. The same applies to other recreational vehicles, including ATVs and jet skis. No matter the vehicle or setting, impaired driving puts everyone at risk — but the good news is, it's entirely preventable.

A safe summer starts with a simple plan. That might mean using a rideshare service, designating a non-drinking driver, or arranging public transportation before heading out. For those spending the day on the water, it's important to drink in moderation or wait until you are back on shore before drinking, and to make sure there's a plan in place for getting home safely. Small choices made ahead of time can make a big difference.

"Memorial Day is a time to relax, reconnect, and kick off the summer season," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "It also marks the launch of our Safe Summer campaign — a season-long effort to prevent impaired driving by encouraging families to plan ahead, talk with teens about making safe choices, and celebrate responsibly. We want everyone to enjoy the weekend, and that starts with making the responsible choice not to drive or operate any vehicle while impaired. One decision can make all the difference."

High-Risk Holidays During the Safe Summer Season

MADD's "Safe Summer" campaign continues throughout the summer, with targeted safety messages and increased awareness efforts surrounding the most dangerous weekends for impaired driving:

Memorial Day Weekend

Fourth of July

Labor Day Weekend

Teen Drivers Face Greater Risks During Summer Months

As more young drivers hit the road during summer break, crash risks involving teens increase. , more than 7,000 people died in teen driving-related crashes during the summer months. On average, more than 1,000 lives are lost each year in crashes involving teen drivers between Memorial Day and the start of the school year, according to AAA.

MADD encourages parents and caregivers to talk with teens early and often about making safe choices behind the wheel. The Power of Parents Handbook offers practical tools to guide these conversations and help teens stay safe.

Buckle Up Every Ride: Click It or Ticket

Memorial Day also aligns with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Click It or Ticket campaign — an annual reminder for all drivers and passengers to wear seatbelts, one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay safe on the road.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 51%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)