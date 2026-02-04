MADD Encourages Fans Nationwide to Make a Gameplan for a Safe Super Bowl Sunday

As Super Bowl Celebrations Take Center Stage, MADD Rallies Football Fans Nationwide to Make a Game-Winning Play To Celebrate Responsibly, Save Lives

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans prepare for Super Bowl LX, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) encourages all football fans to make a winning move before kickoff by planning a safe ride home. With celebrations planned nationwide, Super Bowl Sunday remains one of the most dangerous days of the year for impaired driving crashes.

According to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 48% of all motor vehicle traffic fatalities on Super Bowl Sunday in 2023 involved drivers with any alcohol in their system, and 42% involved drivers who were legally impaired (BAC of .08 or higher). Alcohol consumption rises during major sporting events, particularly around pre-game, halftime, and post-game gatherings, increasing roadway risk during and immediately after the Super Bowl.

"Super Bowl Sunday is about teamwork for players and fans alike," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "Planning a safe ride home is the ultimate game-winning play. Whether you use rideshare, designate a sober driver, or take public transportation, the most important decision fans can make is to never drive impaired."

Whether watching at a bar, someone's home, or going to the game in San Francisco, MADD encourages everyone to plan ahead before the game begins. If you're hosting a gathering, help guests make it home safely by offering non-alcoholic drink options, supporting designated drivers, or arranging rides. Super Bowl celebrations should end in cheers, not tragedy.

Decide to Ride Coalition Brings Lifesaving Message Nationwide

Ahead of Super Bowl weekend, the Decide to Ride coalition—led by MADD partners Anheuser-Busch and Uber—is delivering a clear message to fans: If you drink, don't drive—Decide to Ride. Through digital outreach, in-stadium visibility, and exclusive ride discounts, the campaign encourages planning a safe ride home before the first sip. Together, the coalition is driving real-world solutions to reduce impaired driving and save lives.

To amplify this message even further, MADD activates its MADD Sports initiative all year long, which leverages the influence of sports figures and athletes to raise awareness, promote safe choices, and advocate for more robust measures against impaired driving.

Take A Minute, Make A Plan (TAMMAP) – Super Bowl Activations

Through its ongoing partnerships with Diageo, Uber, and the NFL, MADD is urging fans to "Take A Minute, Make A Plan" for safe transportation ahead of watch parties and celebrations. As part of this effort, now through Feb. 9th, football fans will be able to redeem the code MAKEAPLAN26 in their Uber wallet to receive 25% off their ride on gamedays when reserved.

In San Francisco during the Big Weekend, this message will resonate through local activations offering fans safe ride options, including free branded trolleys and pedicabs on select routes through the city, ensuring fans have a reliable and visible way to get home safely during Super Bowl week celebrations. TAMMAP will also have a presence at the Super Bowl LX Studio 60 concert series reminding the audience during the performances to plan ahead and never drive impaired. Lastly, to culminate these efforts, there will be a booth in the fan zone at the gameday tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday at Levi Stadium. Here, fans can compete in minute-to-win-it style games, win prizes, and be reminded that all it takes is one minute to plan ahead to ensure you never drive impaired.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by nearly 40%, saved more than 475,000 lives, and served more than one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe, and advocating for stronger laws—including the HALT Act, which mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD also provides support services to victims of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line, 1-877-MADD-HELP.

Learn more or donate at https://madd.org and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

