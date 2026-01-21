Mothers Against Drunk Driving Announces Three New National Board Members to Help Lead Lifesaving Mission

MADD welcomes leaders from AAA, Diageo, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to the Board of Directors for the 2026–2028 term

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is proud to announce the appointment of three new distinguished members to its National Board of Directors for the 2026–2028 term. These leaders bring expertise across transportation safety, public policy, and corporate social responsibility.

"MADD's purpose remains as critical as ever, and I am proud to welcome these exceptional leaders to our National Board of Directors," said Sophia Toh, MADD National Board Chair. "Their experience, dedication, and shared commitment to creating safer roads help strengthen our advocacy, grow our impact, and advance meaningful solutions to end impaired driving for good, and I look forward to working alongside them to accelerate the lifesaving impact of MADD."

Gene Boehm is the President & CEO of AAA, Inc., a federation of 19 auto clubs serving more than 58 million members across the United States. Known for his collaborative, people-first leadership style, Gene has worked across mobility, insurance, and transportation policy at The Auto Club Group, Allstate, and PwC. Consistent with AAA's strategic imperative to save lives, Gene is focused on advancing policies, research, and practical solutions that improve road safety. This experience and focus closely aligns with MADD's mission to end impaired driving.

"I am honored to join MADD's Board of Directors and support an organization that has driven meaningful change in impaired driving prevention, policy, and public awareness for more than four decades," said Boehm. "I look forward to working alongside MADD's leadership to advance research, advocacy, and solutions that help save lives and make our roads safer for everyone."

Stephanie Childs is Executive Vice President of Corporate Relations at Diageo North America, a global beverage alcohol company recognized for its leadership in responsible drinking and community-driven prevention initiatives. She joins the board as a MADD partner and a leading voice in corporate responsibility. At Diageo, Stephanie oversees government relations, corporate communications, and community engagement, and has pioneered efforts such as the Multi-Cultural Consortium for Responsible Drinking. Her leadership across the private and public sectors, including roles at PepsiCo, the U.S. Postal Service, and the Department of Commerce, demonstrates a track record of aligning industry influence with social good.

"For years, I've witnessed firsthand the impact of MADD's mission and the importance of strong, cross-sector partnerships in promoting responsible choices," said Childs. "I'm proud to continue building bridges between industry, community, and policymakers to support MADD's mission of ending impaired driving for good."

David Zuby is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Research Officer at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), an independent, nonprofit research organization backed by auto insurers and focused on reducing roadway deaths through scientific testing and analysis. He brings a scientific and policy-informed perspective and over four decades of expertise in crash testing, vehicle technology, and safety research to the board. His work has shaped automotive design and public policy to reduce traffic fatalities. David's evidence-based approach and advocacy for vehicle-integrated safety technologies will be instrumental as MADD advances implementation of the HALT Drunk Driving Law and embeds technology-based solutions into national transportation policy.

"Joining MADD's board is an opportunity to advance a shared commitment to saving lives through evidence-based policy and proven safety solutions," said David Zuby. "We see every day how strong laws, smart technology, and public awareness can prevent crashes and protect families. I'm honored to support MADD's leadership in ending impaired driving and helping victims and survivors nationwide."

"These leaders represent the best of what public, private, and nonprofit partnerships can achieve when united around a single purpose: saving lives," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "We are thrilled to welcome them to our National Board of Directors and are confident their guidance and expertise will elevate our impact in communities across the country."

As MADD looks ahead to a future shaped by emerging technology, community partnerships, and policy innovation, the organization is grateful for the leadership and dedication of its board in advancing a nation free of impaired driving tragedies.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by nearly 40%, saved more than 475,000 lives, and served more than one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe, and advocating for stronger laws—including the HALT Act, which mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD also provides support services to victims of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line, 1-877-MADD-HELP.

Learn more or donate at https://madd.org and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)