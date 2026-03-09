MADD Urges Smart St. Patrick's Day Celebrations: Don't Leave Safety to Luck

As St. Patrick's Day Brings Lively Festivities and Increased Alcohol Consumption, MADD Reminds Everyone to Celebrate Responsibly

IRVING, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is reminding everyone to enjoy St. Patrick's Day responsibly this year, plan a safe ride home and never drive impaired. St. Patrick's Day falls on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, and celebrations are expected to start over the weekend and span multiple days, bringing heightened risk of impaired driving crashes as people across the nation travel to and from parades and festivities.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that 290 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes during the St. Patrick's Day holiday period between 2018 and 2022, and nighttime, specifically, poses an even greater danger. 38% of drivers involved in fatal traffic crashes between the hours of 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m., and 47% of drivers involved in fatal crashes between the hours of midnight and 2:59 a.m., were under the influence of alcohol during the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Holiday according to NHTSA.

"With festivities going on all weekend, staying safe on the roads is as important as ever," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "Think ahead before celebrations begin by planning a safe ride home, whether it's a designated driver, a rideshare or public transit. Not only is it illegal, but the risks of driving while under the influence are too high."

Law enforcement efforts also ramp up during the holiday with increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints across the country. A DUI arrest can carry serious consequences, including thousands of dollars in fines, a suspended license, jail time or causing injury or death in a crash.

Party hosts also play a major role in preventing impaired driving crashes, and MADD is urging them to provide a designated driver, arrange rideshares, or offer a place to stay in order to keep guests safe. Taking proactive steps can make the difference between life and death on the road.

Every 85 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash. Anti-drunk driving technology can put an end to these preventable deaths. This technology is passive (not a breathalyzer or ignition interlock device) and does not compromise driver privacy nor drive up the price of cars, seamlessly ensuring a normal driving experience — except for those attempting to drive drunk. MADD strongly supports the full and timely implementation of the HALT Drunk Driving Law, including issuing a federal safety standard for requiring anti-drunk driving technology as standard equipment in all new vehicles, which could save more than 10,000 lives each year.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 40%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

