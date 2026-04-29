MADD's Statement on FISA Bill Amendment to Repeal HALT Drunk Driving Law

IRVING, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Congress prepares to consider an amendment tied to the reauthorization debate around the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), inaccurate information is once again surfacing about the bipartisan HALT Drunk Driving Law and the lifesaving anti-drunk driving technology it requires that will save more than 10,000 lives each year.

Anti-drunk driving technology saves lives and does not compromise individual freedoms. No one has the right to drive drunk. The bipartisan HALT Drunk Driving Law only impacts those who choose to get behind the wheel while illegally drunk or high—and the false "government-controlled kill switch" claim is just that: FALSE.

Let's be clear: these claims are complete fabrications designed to scare the public. It is unacceptable that elected officials would tolerate the loss of 32 Americans every day to a preventable, violent crime while spreading falsehoods for political gain.

Drunk driving is a bipartisan issue. The House has twice rejected efforts to undo this law, with members of both parties recognizing the urgent need to stop a preventable crime that kills 12,000 people each year.

For victims and survivors who have been injured or have lost family members, this is not political—it is personal. The fictional "government-controlled kill switch" narrative distracts from the real goal: saving lives and preventing injuries. Freedom means the right to travel safely on our roads.

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 40%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)