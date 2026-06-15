Providing Direct Access to the Opening Match Venue and Major Match Venues in Host Cities

MEXICO CITY, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A fleet of 115 light rail vehicles, developed by CRRC Corporation Limited ("CRRC"), serving the tournament's three host cities in Mexico, is expected to carry more than 1.25 million passengers each day. The vehicles provide fans with a visible example of China's advanced rail transit technology during one of the world's largest sporting events.

"Made in China" Light Rail Vehicles Support Transit Upgrades Ahead of Global Soccer Tournament in Mexico Speed Speed "Made in China" Light Rail Vehicles Support Transit Upgrades Ahead of Global Soccer Tournament in Mexico

On June 11, Mexico hosted the tournament's opening match. CRRC light rail vehicles operating in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara are helping fans and local residents travel to major venues during the tournament.

For the direct line serving Estadio Azteca, CRRC's light rail vehicles are engineered for high-altitude conditions and seasonal rainfall. Equipped with regenerative braking, low-noise ventilation, and enhanced accessibility features, the trains provide a quiet, energy-efficient, and comfortable ride. Monterrey Line 1 connects directly to Arena Monterrey with upgrades in control systems, energy efficiency, and overall performance, providing a more efficient, environmentally friendly, and intelligent travel experience for both residents and visiting fans. In Guadalajara, Line 4 extends into densely populated southern neighborhoods with bus transfers to Estadio Akron to reduce congestion during match days.

To address Mexico City's high altitude, rainy-season humidity, and surging passenger demand during match days, the CRRC team launched an all-weather operation support program. A three-tier coordinated response mechanism has been implemented, with additional senior service engineers deployed on site in Mexico and a 24/7 emergency and technical support team established to ensure reliable operations throughout the tournament.

In addition, CRRC will launch a "Green Energy Station" fan engagement initiative, offering fans guidance on low-carbon mobility options and encouraging more eco-friendly travel choices during the tournament period.

CRRC is committed to providing reliable products and dedicated services to support mobility at major international sporting events with experience in Brazil, Rio and China. This latest project marks another milestone in the company's role in bringing rail transit solutions to world-class sport events, while also reflecting the practical cooperation between China and Mexico. Looking ahead, CRRC remains committed to working with global partners to deliver advanced rail transit solutions, contributing to the future of sustainable mobility worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.crrcgc.cc/en/.