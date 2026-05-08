Made-in-China.com's Amazing April Highlights the Shift Toward Real-Time and AI-Assisted Global Sourcing

NANJING, China, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made-in-China.com announced the successful conclusion of its flagship sourcing event, Amazing April 2026, which drew more than 10 million active buyers worldwide and underscored how global sourcing is becoming faster, more direct, and increasingly digital-first.

Made-in-China.com is a leading global B2B marketplace dedicated to bridging the gap between global buyers and high-quality Chinese suppliers. German buyers engage with Made-in-China.com during an Amazing April 2026 offline sourcing event in Germany. The event combined online engagement and in-person networking across key markets.

Held throughout April, the event connected buyers with suppliers across industries ranging from heavy machinery and renewable energy to fashion, home products, and consumer electronics. The event also highlighted several broader sourcing trends shaping global trade in 2026, including rising demand for real-time communication, verified manufacturing capabilities, sustainable products, and more localized sourcing experiences.

A Larger, Faster, More Connected Global Marketplace

One of the clearest signals from Amazing April 2026 was how quickly global sourcing behavior is changing. During the event, buyer-to-supplier engagement through Made-in-China.com's TM instant messaging tool increased by 26%, as buyers increasingly moved away from slower email-based communication in favor of real-time discussions with suppliers.

For many buyers, the speed of communication stood out immediately. Jacqui Poat from the United Kingdom noted that "the response to product sourcing inquiries has been quick," while Valeriy Sharykin from Russia shared that his transaction process was "going well and fast."

The emphasis on sourcing efficiency was especially important as buyers faced growing pressure to shorten procurement cycles and respond more quickly to changing market demand.

More Suppliers, Better Access & Direct Connection to China's Top Factories

To support rising demand, Amazing April 2026 added more than 1,000 new suppliers across its nine core industry categories, giving buyers greater choice and stronger pricing leverage.

Made-in-China.com also upgraded its Leading Factory showcase during the event, highlighting top-tier Chinese factories with verified production capabilities and export experience, helping buyers identify suitable manufacturing partners more efficiently.

The result is a sourcing experience that feels both broader and more precise. Buyers can explore a wider pool of suppliers while also quickly identifying those with proven production capabilities and competitive factory-direct pricing.

For many buyers, smart tools on the platform are increasingly influencing sourcing decisions. A standout example is SourcingAI, Made-in-China.com's official global sourcing assistant. The tool helps buyers quickly identify and match with suitable suppliers by filtering listings according to their specific needs and product requirements. Rather than replacing human judgment, SourcingAI simplifies the initial search process and saves considerable time, especially in highly fragmented product categories.

France-based buyer Samel Brahim noted that AI-powered recommendation filters made it easier to discover new products and reduce sourcing time, especially when navigating a large supplier base.

New Priorities Emerge: Sustainability and Smarter Demand

Amazing April 2026 also reflected how buyer priorities are evolving. The introduction of the dedicated "Low-Carbon Solutions" channel—featuring products with verified environmental certifications—addresses rising compliance requirements in markets such as Europe and North America, where sustainability is increasingly non-negotiable.

At the same time, platform data revealed two clear demand patterns. Heavy industry and infrastructure-related products—including solar panels, electric bikes, container houses, and excavators—saw strong momentum, suggesting continued investment in energy, transportation, and industrial expansion across global markets.

Meanwhile, consumer-focused categories are becoming more diverse and lifestyle-driven. Products such as wigs, sportswear, perfumes, and fitness apparel remained popular, while growing interest in items like vacuum bottles, mobility aids, children's furniture, and headphones points to demand shaped by health, home life, and everyday convenience.

Localized Experience Drives Global Accessibility

To improve accessibility for global buyers, Amazing April 2026 launched 11 fully localized event pages in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian, Italian, German, Dutch, Arabic, Turkish, Vietnamese, and Indonesian.

Each localized experience was tailored to regional buyer preferences and market conditions, allowing sourcing professionals to browse products, communicate with suppliers, and access campaign information in their native language.

Kazakhstan-based buyer Absatar Iskakov described the platform as convenient and comprehensive for sourcing, noting that further improvements in logistics options could make the experience even more seamless.

About Made-in-China.com

Founded in 1998, Made-in-China.com is a leading global B2B marketplace dedicated to bridging the gap between global buyers and high-quality Chinese suppliers. The platform's SourcingAI tool goes beyond traditional keyword searches, allowing buyers to upload images, drawings, or describe their needs in natural language. According to the company, this has led to a 35% improvement in supplier matching accuracy.

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SOURCE Made-in-China.com