Made In Cookware Opens Second Retail Location in Austin, Texas

News provided by

Made In Cookware

05 Jun, 2023, 13:17 ET

The Fast-Growing, Chef-Loved Cookware Brand Invests in its Hometown

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Made In Cookware (Made In), a premium brand that makes restaurant-quality cookware for home cooks and professional chefs alike, is opening its second retail location at The Domain shopping center in Austin, Texas (11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Suite C09 Austin, TX 78758). This physical expansion comes on the heels of the company's first pop-up store location, which opened in December 2022 in Austin's South Congress shopping district.

Continue Reading
Made In’s second retail location builds upon the success of the brand’s South Congress Store (pictured)
Made In’s second retail location builds upon the success of the brand’s South Congress Store (pictured)

"Cookware preferences can be very personal, from how a pan fits in your hand to the texture of your dinner plates," says Co-founder and CEO Chip Malt. "Often a customer's purchase from us is their first time investing in quality kitchenware, so it really helps them to see and feel the quality difference before buying. At our first retail location, we are seeing customers shop both directly and also online, treating the store as more of a showroom. We are excited to carry that momentum into a second location in our hometown of Austin, Texas."

For the buildout of the new 1400-square-foot location located in the luxury corridor of The Domain, Made In partnered with Happylucky, a creative agency that works with major retail brands across the country. The design pays homage to Made In's deep roots in the kitchen supply industry utilizing materials commonly found in industrial kitchens coupled with timeless aesthetic elements.

The new store will include a Services Center that offers knife sharpening, product engraving, and gift wrapping. Additionally, Made In is piloting a program that allows customers to build personalized sets of product bundles at a discounted price. At this time this program is only available in store.

"Made In is a hospitality first company, and our stores enable us to live out that value in a concrete way. In these spaces, we can offer perks that are more difficult (or sometimes impossible) to execute in an online environment" says Malt. "At our South Congress Store we offer sip-and-shop events on weekends, mimosa and coffee bars, wine tastings, book signings, chef events, and more. We are excited to bring this unique and fun shopping experience to home and professional chefs at both our new location and across the U.S. in the coming years."

Made In Cookware's Domain Store is located across from North Italia and is open Monday through Thursday 10am to 8pm; Friday through Saturday 10am to 9pm; and Sunday 12pm to 6pm.

About Made In Cookware 
Made In Cookware (Made In) is a premium cookware brand based in Austin, TX. Founded in 2017 but born of a 4th-generation, family-owned kitchen supply business, Made In creates best-in-class cookware developed in partnership with the world's finest chefs and foremost craftsmen.

Today, you'll find Made In products in more than 2,000 restaurants, in the hands of James Beard Award-winning chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants across the country, and in the kitchens of home cooks everywhere. Made In products have garnered over 100,000 5-star reviews, and the company was named one of Inc. Magazine's best workplaces and Newsweek's fastest growing shops of 2022.

SOURCE Made In Cookware

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.