Made In Cookware Opens Second Retail Location in Austin, Texas

The Fast-Growing, Chef-Loved Cookware Brand Invests in its Hometown

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Made In Cookware (Made In), a premium brand that makes restaurant-quality cookware for home cooks and professional chefs alike, is opening its second retail location at The Domain shopping center in Austin, Texas (11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Suite C09 Austin, TX 78758). This physical expansion comes on the heels of the company's first pop-up store location, which opened in December 2022 in Austin's South Congress shopping district.

Made In’s second retail location builds upon the success of the brand’s South Congress Store (pictured)

"Cookware preferences can be very personal, from how a pan fits in your hand to the texture of your dinner plates," says Co-founder and CEO Chip Malt. "Often a customer's purchase from us is their first time investing in quality kitchenware, so it really helps them to see and feel the quality difference before buying. At our first retail location, we are seeing customers shop both directly and also online, treating the store as more of a showroom. We are excited to carry that momentum into a second location in our hometown of Austin, Texas."

For the buildout of the new 1400-square-foot location located in the luxury corridor of The Domain, Made In partnered with Happylucky, a creative agency that works with major retail brands across the country. The design pays homage to Made In's deep roots in the kitchen supply industry utilizing materials commonly found in industrial kitchens coupled with timeless aesthetic elements.

The new store will include a Services Center that offers knife sharpening, product engraving, and gift wrapping. Additionally, Made In is piloting a program that allows customers to build personalized sets of product bundles at a discounted price. At this time this program is only available in store.

"Made In is a hospitality first company, and our stores enable us to live out that value in a concrete way. In these spaces, we can offer perks that are more difficult (or sometimes impossible) to execute in an online environment" says Malt. "At our South Congress Store we offer sip-and-shop events on weekends, mimosa and coffee bars, wine tastings, book signings, chef events, and more. We are excited to bring this unique and fun shopping experience to home and professional chefs at both our new location and across the U.S. in the coming years."

Made In Cookware's Domain Store is located across from North Italia and is open Monday through Thursday 10am to 8pm; Friday through Saturday 10am to 9pm; and Sunday 12pm to 6pm.

About Made In Cookware

Made In Cookware (Made In) is a premium cookware brand based in Austin, TX. Founded in 2017 but born of a 4th-generation, family-owned kitchen supply business, Made In creates best-in-class cookware developed in partnership with the world's finest chefs and foremost craftsmen.

Today, you'll find Made In products in more than 2,000 restaurants, in the hands of James Beard Award-winning chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants across the country, and in the kitchens of home cooks everywhere. Made In products have garnered over 100,000 5-star reviews, and the company was named one of Inc. Magazine's best workplaces and Newsweek's fastest growing shops of 2022.

SOURCE Made In Cookware