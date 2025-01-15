Made4net and Gather AI Partner to Enhance Supply Chain Accuracy and Efficiency

WMS and AI-driven drone inventory technology streamline warehouse operations, improve inventory accuracy, and reduce costs

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems ( WMS ) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, and inventory intelligence solution Gather AI , are proud to announce their partnership. Together, the two companies deliver innovative inventory management solutions that empower joint customers like Barrett Distribution Centers and Taylor Logistics with WMS and AI-driven drone inventory technology to streamline operations, improve inventory accuracy, and reduce costs.

Joint customer, Barrett Distribution Centers, demonstrates the transformative impact of the Made4net and Gather AI partnership. By utilizing Gather AI's advanced AI-based drone inventory technology with Made4net's 3PL warehouse management system , Synapse 3PLExpert WMS, Barrett ensures unparalleled inventory accuracy for Stadium Goods, a consignment e-tailer specializing in high-value sneakers. The drones, equipped with computer image AI-driven software, autonomously scan and verify the placement of 500,000 pairs of shoes stored across complex warehouse layouts.

Similarly, Taylor Logistics has achieved faster and more cost-effective cycle counts for cases and pallets using the Gather AI solution in conjunction with Synapse 3PLExpert WMS. By automating inventory data collection and seamlessly syncing it back into the WMS, Taylor ensures real-time accuracy while optimizing operational efficiency.

"Partnering with Gather AI reinforces Made4net's commitment to continue introducing innovative technology and delivering state-of-the-art solutions that drive supply chain excellence," said Amit Levy, EVP of Sales and Strategy at Made4net. "By combining our robust WMS capabilities with Gather AI's cutting-edge inventory intelligence technology, we're helping our customers achieve new levels of accuracy, efficiency, and cost savings."

"Gather AI's mission is to empower warehouses with actionable insights that reduce costs and improve operations," said Sankalp Arora, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder of Gather AI. "Collaborating with Made4net enables us to bring these benefits to more customers, helping them stay competitive in today's fast-paced logistics landscape."

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. Visit www.made4net.com to learn more.

About Gather AI

Pittsburgh-based Gather AI is a market leader in supply chain AI to decrease the cost of inventory, improve productivity, and boost revenue. Visit www.gather.ai to learn more.

SOURCE Made4net, LLC