Made4net Unveils AI Journey, Ushering in the Next Era of Intelligent Warehouse Execution

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global leader in warehouse management systems (WMS) and supply chain execution software, today announced the launch of its AI Journey, an innovative strategy designed to transform how logistics operations work—from assistive intelligence to full autonomous orchestration. Rooted in a modern, cloud‑native platform and informed by real customer needs, this roadmap accelerates Made4net's commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more resilient supply chain execution.

The company's new AI vision centers on three reinforcing waves of innovation that build upon one another to create step‑change value for customers:

1) Data & Assistive Experiences → 2) Intelligence Acceleration → 3) Agent‑Driven Operations.

"This AI journey is more than a technology roadmap — it's a customer promise," said Duff Davidson, CEO. "Assist, Accelerate, Act represents our belief that AI should simplify every user experience, elevate every decision, and ultimately drive faster, more resilient execution. We are enabling our customers to move with confidence into the future of autonomous supply chain operations."

1. Strengthening the Foundation: Assistive AI in the Flow of Work

The first phase focuses on modernizing the user experience and embedding AI into day‑to‑day workflows:

Digital chatbots offering real‑time guidance and assistance inside WMS workflows

WMS navigation aids, process documentation, and living SOPs surfaced in‑app to reduce training time and errors

Natural‑language interaction capabilities built into the experience of a modern, unified UI

Embedded analytics and intelligence

These foundational investments enhance the product experience and lay the groundwork for accelerating AI at scale.

2. Accelerating Intelligence: Insights, Recommendations & Decision Support

The second wave introduces more advanced intelligence throughout warehouse operations:

Smart exception routing to diagnose issues and guide rapid resolution

Natural‑language configuration and workflow assistance to streamline and accelerate system configuration

Prescriptive recommendations such as for inventory consolidation, warehouse layout, slotting, and labor allocation

Operational insights packages that evolve into a full Operational Recommendation Engine for continuous improvement

These capabilities integrate real‑time data and AI‑driven decisioning directly into execution processes to improve throughput, accuracy, and speed.

3. Agent‑Driven Autonomous Operations

The third and most transformative stage unlocks the future of agentic execution:

Inventory Agents that continuously reason about inventory health, demand, and exceptions

Execution Agents that orchestrate waves, tasks, and real‑time operational decisions

Multi‑agent frameworks where adaptive AI agents collaborate across domains to optimize the warehouse as a living system

This agentic architecture transitions from advisory recommendations to automated action—unlocking the next era of hands‑off, AI‑driven warehouse execution.

A Roadmap Already in Motion

Made4net's AI initiatives are actively being delivered and embedded in product releases today, and the upcoming release delivers intelligent embedded help, bot interaction, and "in‑the‑flow‑of‑work" UX modernization.

The roadmap includes:

Hardened cloud, identity, API, and telemetry foundations

Recommendation engines, workflow copilots, and exception‑handling guidance

A future with a network of AI agents and collaborative execution capabilities woven into the WMS and SCExpert platform core

"We've architected our platform so that intelligence becomes native to every workflow," said David Benkimoun, CTO and GM – EMEA and APAC. "From exception routing to multi‑agent orchestration, we're embedding AI directly into the core of real‑time operations. This unlocks a new era of performance — one where warehouses can self‑optimize, self‑heal, and continuously improve without manual intervention."

