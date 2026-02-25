Made4net Announces Inspire 2026 Conference for Warehouse Management Leaders

Featuring new product innovations, customer success stories, and an inside look at Made4net's AI roadmap

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global leader in WMS ( warehouse management system ) and supply chain execution software , today announced that the future of supply chain execution will take center stage this May when the company hosts its customer conference, Inspire 2026. The event is set to take place May 11-13, 2026, at the Austin Marriott Downtown.

Over three days, the conference will bring together warehouse operators, logistics executives, and technology innovators for breakthrough insights and hands-on innovation. Gartner veteran Dwight Klappich, the analyst who coined "supply chain convergence," is a featured speaker with a keynote that tackles the industry's most pressing challenges in: "Beyond the Box: Reshaping Warehouse Operations with Cutting-Edge Tech."

Attendees can expect:

Real-World Implementation Stories: Customer success teams will pull back the curtain on actual implementations — the wins, the pivots, and the lessons that only come from real-world experience.

Deep Product Access: Exclusive first looks at Made4net's SCExpert and Synapse Roadmaps and recent product updates, and new AI capabilities aligned with the company's AI Journey.

Supplier Innovation Showcase: Explore new products and services from Made4net partners that can enhance your current systems and processes.

Industry Intel You Can't Google: Industry leaders and Made4net's leadership team will share market intelligence on emerging trends that are impacting supply chain operations right now.

Inspire 2026 will be the first customer event to showcase the company's newly announced AI Journey, an innovation roadmap designed to help customers work smarter today while preparing for the autonomous warehouse of the future.

Why Austin, Why Now

"The supply chain industry is at an inflection point," said Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net. "Our customers aren't looking for another conference where they sit and listen. They need a place to collaborate, challenge assumptions, and walk away with strategies they can implement rapidly. That's what Inspire is built to deliver."

Inspire 2026 is for Made4net customers, including operations leaders, IT directors, and logistics executives looking to stay ahead of the competition. Whether navigating labor shortages, evaluating AI investments, or planning warehouse expansions, attendees will gain actionable insights and build the network needed to move faster.

Learn more at https://made4net.com/inspire-2026/

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (Warehouse Management System) and supply chain execution software, delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions. Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

For more information, visit www.made4net.com .

