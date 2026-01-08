Made4net Demonstrates Retail Supply Chain Leadership at NRF 2026

Ingka Group (IKEA) Global Partnership and Specialty Retail Wins Signal Growing Demand for Unified Omnichannel Fulfillment

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As retailers gather at NRF 2026 to navigate growing complexity across omnichannel fulfillment, inventory optimization, and store operations, Made4net, a global leader in WMS ( warehouse management system ) and supply chain execution software , enters the event with strong retail momentum—driven by expanding global adoption and continued innovation in retail fulfillment.

Among its most significant retail engagements, Ingka Group, the world's largest IKEA retailer, has partnered with Made4net to support a worldwide omnichannel fulfillment transformation. Made4net is proud to support this journey with its Omnichannel solution. Together, the companies will enable new ways of working that help Ingka Group deliver a more flexible, intuitive, and seamless shopping experience - whenever, however, and wherever customers choose to meet IKEA.

"Together with Made4net, we are transforming customer fulfillment operations, step by step. In our test and pilot stores in The Netherlands we have demonstrated that stores can successfully operate on the Made4net SCExpert™ platform, and in strong partnership, we are now building a solid foundation to scale and roll out to all 482 stores worldwide. We have an exciting year ahead," says Ina Fuczek, Global Transformation Manager for Fulfilment Management Solution, Ingka Group.

Key capabilities include real-time inventory visibility across stores and distribution centers, automation that improves order processing speed and accuracy, and insights that support better resource and capacity planning. The solution enables stores to operate as multi-purpose locations - supporting in-store shopping, order pickup, and fulfillment from store - while ensuring a seamless connection between online and offline channels.

"This partnership validates that modern retailers need unified fulfillment platforms capable of orchestrating complex, global operations while delivering localized customer experiences," said Duff Davidson, Chief Executive Officer at Made4net. "Ingka Group's success in the pilot phase proves that retail transformation at scale isn't just possible—it's delivering results right now."

Beyond large global programs, Made4net continues to gain traction with regional and mid-market retailers seeking enterprise-grade functionality without enterprise-level complexity. Specialty retailer Palmetto Moon recently implemented Made4net's WMS to support its growing omnichannel and eCommerce operations—reflecting a growing trend among retailers who increasingly view supply chain execution as a competitive differentiator.

"We're seeing retailers of all sizes make strategic platform decisions that prioritize customer experience and operational agility," added Davidson. "From global enterprise to emerging specialty brands, the message is clear: seamless omnichannel fulfillment is no longer optional, it's table stakes."

Made4net will showcase its retail supply chain solutions at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, taking place January 11-13 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Visit booth #1852 on Level 1 to learn how leading retailers are reimagining fulfillment and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

