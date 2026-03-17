Made4net Co-Founder and CTO David Benkimoun Named a 2026 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Industry Honor Recognizes Technology Leaders Whose Work Sets the Standard for Supply Chain Excellence

TEANECK, N.J., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global leader in WMS (warehouse management system) and supply chain execution software, today announced that David Benkimoun, CTO and GM for EMEA & APAC, has been named a recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's prestigious 2026 Pros to Know Award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments provide a roadmap for other supply chain leaders seeking competitive advantage.

As CTO of Made4net, Benkimoun oversees product strategy, engineering, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and emerging technology adoption. His hands-on experience working closely with warehouse teams has shaped a philosophy centered on building technology that performs not just in pilots, but across hundreds of real-world sites.

Among his most significant recent achievements is leading development of Made4net's omnichannel WMS solution currently being deployed across the global network of Ingka Group, the largest IKEA owner and operator with more than 400 locations in 31 countries. He has also driven major improvements to Made4net's cloud infrastructure, meaningfully reducing operational risk for customers running 24/7 distribution networks.

Benkimoun's recognition reflects a career defined by foresight. According to Duff Davidson, Made4net's CEO, "David saw the future of the supply chain before any of us did. Everything the industry talks about today such as cloud-native platforms, configurable solutions, rapid deployment, multi-tenant SaaS, David was engineering two decades ago when the technology barely existed to support the vision."

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seems seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals."

To see the full list of winners, visit: https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi.

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (Warehouse Management System) and supply chain execution software, delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions. Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

For more information, visit www.made4net.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at iron.markets.

SOURCE Made4net, LLC