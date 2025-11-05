Palmetto Moon Selects Made4net WMS to Support Rapid Growth Across Retail and E-Commerce Channels

Retailer implements cloud-based warehouse management system to power omnichannel fulfillment strategy

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global leader in WMS ( warehouse management system ) and supply chain execution software , today announced that Palmetto Moon, a specialty retailer celebrating the Southern lifestyle with curated apparel, gifts, and home goods, has joined its global customer community. Palmetto Moon has selected Made4net's WarehouseExpert™ WMS to power its distribution center operations. This strategic move will support the retailer's expanding network of more than 50 stores across the Southeast, as well as its growing e-commerce business, which fulfills nearly 100,000 customer orders annually.

"Our Distribution Center serves as the operational backbone for both store replenishment and direct-to-consumer fulfillment," said Brian England, VP of Operations at Palmetto Moon." The efficiency, flexibility, and precision enabled by WarehouseExpert ensure that every product — from apparel and footwear to home décor and gifts — reaches our customers in a way that reflects our brand experience."

Prior to engaging with Made4net, Palmetto Moon's DC processes were largely manual, creating operational bottlenecks and frustration among teams. As the company prepared to scale its operations to meet both retail and e-commerce growth, it became clear that a robust, flexible WMS was essential.

"Made4net stood out for its flexibility and overall value," said England. "Their system allows us to streamline processes, improve product and data flow, and implement simplified technology that supports our team's needs while preparing us for long-term growth."

With the new WMS, Palmetto Moon anticipates:

Scalable store fulfillment operations with value-added services like ticketing, folding, packaging, and custom kitting.

Enhanced e-commerce processing to support continuing sales growth.

Improved inventory accuracy, operational transparency, and vendor compliance tracking.

Seamless integration with future automation projects.

About Palmetto Moon

Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved destination for Southern lifestyle shopping, now with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi. The brand is known for its welcoming atmosphere, exceptional service, and a carefully curated selection of trending products and regional favorites.

For more information, visit www.palmettomoononline.com .

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (Warehouse Management System) and supply chain execution software, delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions . Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

For more information, visit www.made4net.com .

