Made4net Recognized in 2024 Gartner® Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems Report

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a leading global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software, is proud to announce its inclusion for the fourth consecutive year in the 2024 Gartner® Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems report. This recognition comes on the heels of Made4net's recognition in four other Gartner reports this year, which we feel solidifies Made4net's status as a dominant player in the industry.

The report states that midsize enterprises (MSEs) "favor WMS solutions that provide good-enough functionality that is easy to use, implement, and upgrade, while also offering a lower cost of ownership and operation."

Made4net's WarehouseExpert™ WMS is built on a cloud-based architecture that offers unparalleled user configurability, enabling businesses to adapt quickly and cost-effectively to market demands.

"In our opinion, the continued recognition from Gartner is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering a WMS that meets the unique needs of warehouse environments of varying complexities," said Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net. "Our flexible and scalable architecture, user-friendly interface, out-of-the-box functionality, and 'no-code' tools that reduce implementation time are what set us apart in today's market."

Key Attributes of Made4net's WMS for Midsize Enterprises:

User-Friendly Interface

Robust Implementation Tools

Accelerated Deployment

Extended WMS Capabilities

In addition to its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner® Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant™, Made4net has been recognized in four other Gartner reports:

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for nine consecutive years.

for nine consecutive years. The 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report

report The APAC and Europe Context: Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, showcasing its status as one of the most globally recognized WMS providers in the industry.

About the Gartner Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems Report

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. For more information, visit www.made4net.com.

