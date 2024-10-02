Made4net WMS Recognized in 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems Report

Made4net Ranked Among the 9 Highest Scoring Vendors for all Warehouse Complexity Use Cases

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, proudly announces its recognition in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report for its WarehouseExpert™ WMS. This report, which serves as a companion to the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, delves into the key capabilities that companies should consider when evaluating warehouse management systems.

Gartner Critical Capabilities for WMS states, "Our assessment is based on 11 key differentiating product capabilities evaluated across five major use cases of warehouse and distribution center operational needs, based on warehouse complexity."

Made4net's WarehouseExpert™ WMS not only ranked amongst the 9 highest scoring of solutions out of total 20 ranked vendors across all five warehouse Use Cases, but also distinguished itself as the only WMS product to maintain a score above 3.0 / 5.0 in every warehouse Use Case.

"We are very proud of this continued recognition, and we feel being named in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report is a testament to the outstanding performance and adaptability of our WarehouseExpert WMS," said Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net. "It's our belief that WarehouseExpert WMS excels in warehouse environments of varying complexities due to its flexible and scalable architecture, its user-friendly interface, its out-of-the-box functionality and "no-code" tools that reduce implementation time."

Made4net has been recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for nine consecutive years.

About the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems Report

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 6 August 2024.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 2 May 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Made4net

Made4net is a global provider of supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The SCExpert platform offers integrated WMS, yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Visit www.made4net.com.

SOURCE Made4net, LLC