Madison Capital Group forms New Strategic Partnership with FrontRange Capital Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, LLC, a vertically integrated real estate firm based in Charlotte, NC, announced today that it has secured a $75 million growth capital investment through a new partnership with FrontRange Capital Partners, LLC. Headquartered in Denver, FrontRange is a private equity firm focused on investments in real estate and high-growth real estate businesses. The partnership will help Madison execute its strategic plan and accelerate growth.

"We are thrilled with the new partnership and the capital it provides our various investment strategies. In multifamily, we see tremendous need for quality suburban housing throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. In self storage, our Go Store It platform continues to expand nationally through both development and acquisitions. We were able to play offense during the pandemic and we are continuing to see interesting opportunities in our target markets," said Ryan Hanks, Founder and CEO of Madison Capital Group, LLC.

"We are excited to partner with Madison Capital, which has demonstrated its ability to generate attractive returns for investors in both the multifamily and self storage sectors," said David Robertson, CEO of FrontRange Capital Partners. "We have been impressed with the Madison team's ability to rapidly scale their operating platform over the past few years, and share their view that multifamily and self storage properties in their target markets are likely to exhibit very attractive demand and growth dynamics for the foreseeable future. We look forward to being a part of this next phase of growth for the company."

About Madison Capital Group, LLC: Madison Capital Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm that owns, operates, acquires and develops suburban multifamily properties and self storage facilities. Madison is active in 13 states and is focused on expanding its footprint throughout the Sunbelt. Currently, Madison has over 2,000 apartment units under development or in planning and owns more than 60 self storage assets under the Go Store It banner. For more information on Madison, please visit www.madisoncapgroup.com

About FrontRange Capital Partners: Based in Denver, Colorado, FrontRange Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investments in real estate and high growth real estate businesses. The firm specializes in making strategic GP-level investments in real estate operating platforms and property joint ventures. FrontRange has committed more than $700 million to real estate platforms and properties since its founding in 2010.

