Madison Capital Group Names Andrew Nerney Executive Vice President to Lead Midwest Distribution Expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, a Charlotte-based real estate investment firm, announced that Andrew Nerney has joined the firm as executive vice president where he will be responsible for expanding the firm's distribution efforts across the Midwest.

Nerney will work closely with registered investment advisors, broker-dealers and other financial professionals to support the delivery of Madison Capital's alternative investment solutions. His focus will include advisor education, strategic product positioning and long-term advisor partnerships.

"Andy brings deep capital markets experience and a proven ability to engage advisors and their clients in meaningful conversations around alternative investment strategies," said Jeff Kremin, president of Madison Capital Markets. "As advisor demand for differentiated investment solutions continues to grow, Andy will be instrumental in helping us meet that demand while building long-term partnerships."

Nerney is a seasoned capital markets professional with extensive experience across both traditional and alternative asset classes, including venture capital, Delaware statutory trusts (DSTs), private credit, real estate investments, trust structures, private placement programs and other alternative investment vehicles.

Prior to joining Madison Capital, Nerney served in senior leadership roles at several real estate focused alternative investment sponsors. Throughout his 30-year career, he has navigated complex market environments while structuring and supporting investment solutions designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth and institutional investors.

As a highly regarded industry speaker, Nerney has conducted countless client seminars and educational events nationwide. His presentations are known for breaking down sophisticated investment strategies into actionable insights that support informed decision-making across private markets.

With more than $6 billion in real estate transactions, Madison Capital Group seeks to leverage strategic partnerships, market insights, and its acquisition platform to deliver revenue growth, profits, and long-term capital appreciation to its investors. It specializes in real estate investments, including tax mitigation strategies.

Madison Capital Group, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management, focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of multifamily, self-storage, recreational storage, marina, and commercial real estate assets nationwide. The firm is committed to building long-term value through disciplined investment and thoughtful development in high-growth markets, supported by a fully integrated platform that identifies opportunities and oversees execution across the real estate lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.madisoncapgroup.com

