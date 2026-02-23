Madison Capital Group Launches Multifamily DST for a Newly Constructed Luxury Community in North Carolina

1031 exchange and cash investment opportunity offers access to stabilized boutique multifamily asset near Asheville

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm, today announced the launch of MCG Arden NC Multifamily DST, a Delaware statutory trust offering comprised of Madison Long Shoals, a Class A boutique multifamily community located at 10 Calm Water Drive in the highly sought-after Asheville submarket of Arden.

Completed in 2024, Madison Long Shoals (F.K.A. Venture at Long Shoals) is set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Lake Julian. The property consists of 86 residential units totaling approximately 72,000 rentable square feet. The property has experienced a strong lease-up and reached stabilization in just 10 months.

The offering includes a total equity raise of approximately $14 million and is structured with an approximate 48% loan-to-value ratio. The minimum investment is $100,000 for 1031 exchange investors and $25,000 for cash investors. MCG Arden NC Multifamily DST is being offered exclusively to accredited investors pursuant to Regulation D, Rule 506(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

"MCG Arden NC Multifamily DST reflects our continued focus on providing retail investors with access to high-quality assets in markets supported by durable economic drivers and lifestyle demand," said Jeff Kremin, president of Madison Capital Markets. "The Asheville area combines strong in-migration trends, employment growth and constrained housing supply, creating a compelling backdrop for multifamily investment."

The residences feature sophisticated interior finishes, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, slab cabinetry with sleek stainless hardware, undermount single-basin sinks with gooseneck faucets, designer lighting packages and wood-style plank flooring throughout the units. Each unit also includes a full-size washer and dryer and generous walk-in closets.

Madison Long Shoals caters to the outdoor-inspired lifestyle with an amenity package curated for both relaxation and productivity. Residents enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness studio, a contemporary clubhouse showcasing expansive mountain views, professional-grade coworking and conference spaces, a fenced pet park, secure bike storage and a range of other best-in-class features.

The property is located in close proximity to major employment anchors, including Mission Health, Ingles Market and the Charles George VA Medical Center, and is approximately eight minutes from Asheville Regional Airport. The surrounding area features affluent demographics, with a reported 2024 average household income of approximately $114,000 within one mile of the property.

Asheville has emerged as one of the hottest markets in the country, attracting new residents drawn to its quality of life, natural beauty and diversified economy. With a vibrant downtown, nationally recognized food and arts scene, access to outdoor recreation along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and proximity to Asheville Regional Airport, the market continues to experience sustained population growth and housing demand.

Madison Capital Group, LLC is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm with a track record of sourcing, developing and managing value-driven real estate opportunities across multiple sectors. Madison Long Shoals is its third Asheville-area multifamily community and joins Burton Hills and The Harrison. Madison Communities will serve as the property manager.

About Madison Communities

Madison Communities is a vertically integrated multifamily development and operations platform focused on developing, owning and operating high-quality apartment and build-to-rent communities across high-growth markets in the Southeastern United States. The platform currently includes 36 properties across 6 states, totaling more than 7,400 units. To learn more, visit livemadisoncommunities.com

About Madison Capital Group

Madison Capital Group, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management, focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of multifamily, self-storage, recreational storage, marina, and commercial real estate assets nationwide. The firm is committed to building long-term value through disciplined investment and thoughtful development in high-growth markets, supported by a fully integrated platform that identifies opportunities and oversees execution across the real estate lifecycle. To learn more, visit madisoncapgroup.com

