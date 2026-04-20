Madison Capital Group Fully Subscribes Fresh Stop Texas DST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, a Charlotte-based real estate investment firm, announced today that its latest regulation D private placement offering, Fresh Stop Texas DST, has been fully subscribed. Madison Capital Group raised approximately $13.2 million from investors, with equity proceeds from the offering used to acquire four convenience stores in Texas that will be re-imaged as Fresh Stop locations.

"The successful sellout of the DST reflects strong investor confidence in our investment thesis that the convenience store sector may offer a lower-risk investment with high growth potential," said Jeff Kremin, president of Madison Capital Markets. "Fresh Stop leverages state-of-the-art technology that diversifies revenue streams, supports high-volume sales, and positions the portfolio for stable cash flows and positive returns."

The DST's convenience stores are located in Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, and two in San Antonio, and Fresh Stop plans to introduce updated branding, improved layouts, and refreshed product assortments at each of the sites. The company will also evaluate opportunities to add amenities and operational upgrades that streamline and enhance the in-store experience.

Madison Capital Group offers a platform of both levered and unlevered 1031 investment opportunities, providing investors with flexible structures designed to meet a range of investment objectives. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their financial advisor or reach out directly to the firm's sales desk for additional information.

Madison Capital Group has completed more than $6 billion in real estate transactions and leverages strategic partnerships, market insight and its acquisition platform to drive revenue growth and long-term value creation. The firm focuses on real estate investments, including tax-advantaged strategies.

About Madison Capital Group

Madison Capital Group, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management, focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of multifamily, self-storage, recreational storage, marina, and commercial real estate assets nationwide. The firm is committed to building long-term value through disciplined investment and thoughtful development in high-growth markets, supported by a fully integrated platform that identifies opportunities and oversees execution across the real estate lifecycle. To learn more, visit madisoncapgroup.com.

About Madison Capital Markets

Madison Capital Markets is the capital formation platform of Madison Capital Group, and connects investors to institutional-quality real estate opportunities across high-growth markets.

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SOURCE Madison Capital Group