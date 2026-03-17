Madison Capital Group Launches Bonus Depreciation Offering Targeting Convenience Stores and Express Car Washes

10% early investor incentive available for both broker-dealer and registered investment advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, a Charlotte-based vertically integrated real estate investment firm, today announced the launch of Car Wash & Convenience Opportunity Fund, LLC.

The fund is targeting $200 million in capital commitments from accredited investors and intends to use the proceeds to invest in convenience store and express car wash assets with a strong focus on no-income-tax states and markets showing positive population growth

"Convenience stores and express car washes represent compelling essential service businesses with consistent consumer demand, multiple revenue streams and potential tax efficiency," said Ryan Hanks, CEO of Madison Capital Group Holdings. "We believe this strategy aligns with our broader philosophy of identifying real assets in growth markets and structuring opportunities designed to optimize income and after-tax performance for investors."

A key component of the Fund's strategy is the potential utilization of accelerated "Schedule F" bonus depreciation, which allows owners to apply for bonus depreciation on qualified assets like convenience store fuel pumps and canopies; car wash tunnels, conveyors, blowers and vacuum systems; and land improvements like driveways, signage and drainage systems. Instead of depreciating those asset costs over several years, the 100% bonus depreciation deduction made permanent as part of The One Big Beautiful Bill Act lets businesses deduct the entire cost upfront, lowering taxable income and boosting immediate cash flow.

Investors who subscribe for interests prior to June 1, 2026, may receive an early investor preference of up to 10% of their subscription amount. Investors who subscribe on or after June 1, 2026, but prior to September 1, 2026, may receive an early investor preference of up to 6% of their subscription amount.

Car Wash & Convenience Opportunity Fund is being offered exclusively to accredited investors pursuant to Regulation D, Rule 506(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). As general solicitation is permitted under Rule 506(c) offerings, purchasers must meet verification requirements for validation of their accredited investor status.

Madison Capital Group, LLC is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm with a track record of sourcing, developing and managing value-driven real estate opportunities across multiple sectors.

About Madison Capital Group

Madison Capital Group, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management, focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of multifamily, self-storage, recreational storage, marina, and commercial real estate assets nationwide. The firm is committed to building long-term value through disciplined investment and thoughtful development in high-growth markets, supported by a fully integrated platform that identifies opportunities and oversees execution across the real estate lifecycle. To learn more, visit madisoncapgroup.com

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SOURCE Madison Capital Group