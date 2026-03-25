Madison Capital Group Strategies Now Available on iCapital Marketplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, a Charlotte-based real estate investment firm, announced that three of its real estate investment strategies are now available on iCapital Marketplace, a technology platform that provides wealth managers and advisors with access to alternative investments and the digital infrastructure to manage them.

The offerings available through the platform include Go Store It Opportunity Fund, LP; Madison Waterstar Orlando, DST; and MCG Gainesville FL BTR, DST, marking Madison Capital Group's first presence on iCapital Marketplace.

"Demand for private real estate among accredited investors continues to grow, and making our strategies available through iCapital provides advisors with streamlined access to these opportunities," said Jeff Kremin, president of Madison Capital Markets. "The platform connects us with a broad network of wealth managers who are increasingly incorporating private real estate allocations into client portfolios."

The three Madison Capital Group offerings available through iCapital Marketplace include:

Go Store It Opportunity Fund, LP – A $250 million strategy focused on acquiring and developing a diversified portfolio of self-storage assets in high-growth Sun Belt markets, leveraging Madison Capital Group's vertically integrated storage operating platform.

Madison Waterstar Orlando, DST – A Delaware statutory trust investment in a newly built 320-unit luxury multifamily community near Orlando's major tourism and employment corridors, positioned to benefit from continued population growth and strong regional housing demand.

MCG Gainesville FL BTR, DST – A Delaware statutory trust offering backed by a newly constructed 172-unit built-to-rent cottage-style community in Gainesville, Florida, targeting demand for single-family rental living in a supply-constrained market anchored by major employers and university-driven growth.

With more than $6 billion in real estate transactions, Madison Capital Group seeks to leverage strategic partnerships, market insight and its acquisition platform to deliver revenue growth, profits and long-term capital appreciation to its investors. The firm specializes in real estate investments, including tax mitigation strategies.

About Madison Capital Group

Madison Capital Group, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management, focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of multifamily, self-storage, recreational storage, marina, and commercial real estate assets nationwide. The firm is committed to building long-term value through disciplined investment and thoughtful development in high-growth markets, supported by a fully integrated platform that identifies opportunities and oversees execution across the real estate lifecycle. To learn more, visit madisoncapgroup.com.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

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SOURCE Madison Capital Group