Madison Capital Group Strengthens Southern Region Distribution with Addition of Archie Hughes as Executive Vice President

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, a Charlotte-based real estate investment firm, announced that industry veteran Archie Hughes has joined the firm as executive vice president to lead distribution efforts in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Hughes will support the firm's continued distribution efforts across the southern region as Madison Capital continues to scale its real estate platform and broaden advisor access to its expanding suite of alternative investment strategies. In this role, he will be responsible for strengthening relationships across independent broker-dealer and RIA channels.

"Archie joins us at a time of significant momentum for Madison Capital," said Jeff Kremin, president of Madison Capital Markets. "As our product platform grows, so does the need for experienced leaders who can translate that depth into meaningful advisor partnerships."

Hughes is a 25-year veteran of the ﬁnancial services industry and has expertise in an array of alternative investments including DSTs, REITs, private equity, interval and closed-end funds, BDCs, and credit funds. Most recently, he was a private wealth senior market director with Stockbridge, where he covered the wirehouse, independent broker-dealer and RIA channels.

Throughout his career, Hughes has historically been a top producer and has held similar positions with alternative sponsor firms, including Apollo Capital Management, Griffin Capital Securities, CNL Securities, among others.

Hughes holds his FINRA Series 7 and 63 registrations and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia.

With more than $6 billion in real estate transactions, Madison Capital Group seeks to leverage strategic partnerships, market insight, and its acquisition platform to deliver revenue growth, profits and long-term capital appreciation to its investors. It specializes in real estate investments, including tax mitigation strategies.

Madison Capital Group, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management, focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of multifamily, self-storage, recreational storage, marina, and commercial real estate assets nationwide. The firm is committed to building long-term value through disciplined investment and thoughtful development in high-growth markets, supported by a fully integrated platform that identifies opportunities and oversees execution across the real estate lifecycle. To learn more, visit madisoncapgroup.com

