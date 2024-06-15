Madison Liquidators Brings Bulletin Boards to the Marketplace

MADISON, Wis., June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, an innovator in the e-commerce office furniture space, is pleased to present Ghent Bulletin Boards and Cork Boards to their customers. This is only the latest progression in the continued rollout between Madison Liquidators' and Ghent, which has already brought innovative whiteboard varieties to the online marketplace. The new bulletin boards are no less varied, with cork, fabric, and rubber bulletin boards currently available to consumers.

Bulletin Boards are Now Available at Madison Liquidators

With schedules more tightly packed, and daily office hustle and bustle, it can be hard to find the right place where every employee has access to the company's most important information. Regarding this, Madison Liquidators has prioritized the release of the Ghent Bulletin Boards and Cork Boards to bolster their selection of organizational office accessories. The Bulletin Boards are designed specifically as a way to simplify communication and display the most important company updates and information in modern offices and their high-traffic areas.

The Bulletin Boards are made from high-quality, durable materials meant to last years of use. They feature a variety of self-healing backing types, including fabric backing, corkboard, vinyl, and rubber bulletin boards. No matter the type, customers can remain sure that the boards remain intact and can withstand repeated pinning, without deterioration, in busy offices where things are always changing. Framing is another important element that Ghent has taken care of in design and manufacturing. Aluminum frames and "L-hangers" prevent damage to the boards and help to evenly distribute weight when hanging.

Another element that sets the bulletin boards apart, besides their design, is their style options. The Boards come in a variety of colors; Blue, Black, Red, Silver, and more allowing customers to choose a bulletin board that matches their office's current colors and aesthetic. Sizes are also customizable with 12x36s, 144x48, and standard 36x48 giving an office as much space as needed for posting and announcements, on one single board. If safety is a priority, Enclosed Bulletin Boards offer a secure option with a glass enclosure keeping posts under lock and key.

The Ghent Bulletin Boards, Cork Boards, and Rubber Bulletin Boards are available now for purchase at MadisonLiquidators.com. Madison Liquidators is continuing their commitment to providing highly functional and stylish office furniture and accessories that make organizing, productivity, and communication simple.

