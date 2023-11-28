Madison Liquidators Encourages Outdoor Office Spaces with New Planter Boxes

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, an online leader in office furniture, has just completed the onboarding of office planter boxes for outdoor and green spaces. The Tahoe Series office planter boxes are commercial-grade outdoor planters that can be used to add plants and trees to an office patio or outdoor lounge. The planter boxes are now available to companies and customers of the online furniture marketplace.

Tahoe Series outdoor planter boxes by Via Seating, now available at Madison Liquidators.
With increasing emphasis on accommodating a variety of work styles in today's offices, and the need for more employee rest spaces, including these planter boxes in the newest product listings was a priority for Madison Liquidators in order to provide employers with quality products that foster solutions for their new spaces.

The Tahoe Series planter boxes feature hot-dipped steel slats for the metal framework, along with five powder-coat finish colors. All of the matte colors; black, red, sand, white, and anthracite, feature high-performance, non-toxic paints. The durability of the materials used ensures that the planter boxes are weather-resistant and last in all types of outdoor conditions. These additions lend themselves well to the recently added outdoor office furniture series "Cortina".

Besides being perfect for green space, the planter boxes are rigorously tested by manufacturer Via Seating for eco-compatibility, which ensures products release no/low harmful emissions. Designers have also prioritized the prevention of rust formation, resistance to salt spray, social responsibility, and end-of-life principles, meaning the 100% fully recycled material planter boxes can be easily disposed of once the product reaches the end of its life.

As the latest research on greenspaces shows that they can lower mental fatigue for employees, Madison Liquidators has continued to prioritize the environmentally friendly and uniquely colorful products from long-standing partner Via Seating. The latest outdoor office furniture, planter boxes, and outdoor trash cans are currently available for customers at madisonliquidators.com.

