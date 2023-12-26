Madison Liquidators Finalizes the Onboarding of The Tahoe Series Outdoor Office Furniture

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has completed the rollout of the outdoor office furniture series, Tahoe, from Via Seating. The Tahoe Series includes innovative outdoor office furniture pieces in the form of benches, picnic tables, sunshades, bench swings, planters, and outdoor garbage cans. The line focuses on creating comfortable workspaces outside of modern office, education, and healthcare facilities. Being able to offer consumers a complete line of outdoor furniture has marked a shift for the company, with the goal of covering various commercial spaces, conventional and unconventional.

According to the manufacturer, the Tahoe Series is a collection with timeless appeal that utilizes clean lines and classic and modern elements, all executed with simplicity. It was created by Italian designers from entirely recyclable materials that remain durable in a variety of weather conditions. Madison Liquidators believes that this new collection aims to redefine traditional work environments by offering ergonomic, durable, and stylish solutions for professionals seeking a refreshing and versatile workspace outdoors.

Key features of the new outdoor office furniture line include weather-resistant materials, which ensure durability and longevity in outdoor conditions. They also boast an ergonomic design, as each piece magnifies comfort and supports correct posture. The contemporary aesthetics of the line allow sleek and modern-style elements to complement outdoor environments and create visually appealing workspaces. The Tahoe Series is a modern spin on traditional outdoor office furniture pieces that are designed to elevate the ambiance of outdoor spaces around work, schools, and medical facilities.

All of the pieces are available in classic wood-effect finishes using heat transfer film or dipped-look polyester powder coat colors. While the wood effect mixes the natural with the modern for outdoor furniture styled for its time, the five matte color choices of the galvanized steel-dipped options add fun pops of color that bring uniqueness and modernity to the commercial outdoor space.

The home of the Tahoe Series is the Madison Liquidators online marketplace, which has been the center for quality and affordable online office furniture since 2015. The Tahoe Series is only the latest rollout of office furniture that branches into products the company has, until now, never offered to buyers. Customers can expect that forthcoming lines will include new and timely office solutions such as stackable outdoor chairs , that are affordable, versatile, and ergonomic.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators