Madison Liquidators Offers New Varieties of an Office Furniture Staple

News provided by

Madison Liquidators

08 Aug, 2023, 12:31 ET

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide assortment of new office tables has arrived at Madison Liquidators from brand partner, Office Star Products. These new products will expand access to affordable office tables for online consumers and offer enhancements that make for a fully- and multi- functioning table solution. By adding versatile, convenient, and quality-backed series', these new selections seek to answer the call for multi-use, high-style office tables.

Continue Reading
Brooklyn Series Coffee Table with Glass Top by Office Star Products. Now Available at Madison Liquidators!
Brooklyn Series Coffee Table with Glass Top by Office Star Products. Now Available at Madison Liquidators!

The Brooklyn Series of glass top tables features over 10 kinds of round, square and rectangular coffee tables, which boast features such as black glass tops and steel, brushed nickel legs. The glass top coffee tables are made to suit an office waiting area or breakroom and offer multiple height selections. The new series of office tables will more than double the number of glass top tables available to users of the online marketplace.

Flip top tables are perfect for a wide range of commercial and educational uses. They nest together tightly to avoid dominating the available square footage of the space. This factor makes the flip top tables highly desirable for any business or institution in need of on demand table space. By expanding with products that can be used in a multitude of situations, Madison Liquidators hopes to take on the benefits of multipurpose furniture.

With the expanding availability of office tables, pneumatic height adjustable worktables have been included in the new roll out. These tables are excellent for a business that is growing and needs workstations that can be mobile and easy to store. They raise within a thirteen-inch height range and have wheels for repositioning. Being able to offer office workers the ability to perform their duties either by sitting or standing is the kind of product versatility that Madison Liquidators prioritizes when adding new lines and partnering with manufacturers.

Each of these office table series are available now with more regularly being introduced to the ever-expanding list of quality office furniture items. Madison Liquidators' is taking care to ensure that all of their selections have the ability to elevate the efficiency of the businesses and office buildings their products are placed in. 

SOURCE Madison Liquidators

Also from this source

Madison Liquidators Offers Consumers a Unique Seating Solution

Madison Liquidators Adds Innovative New Power Hubs by MOD to Their Office Furniture Lineup

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.