Madison Liquidators Prioritizes Call Center Cubicles for Telecommunications Customers

MADISON, Wis., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest office furniture system to be rolled out between the long-standing partnership of Madison Liquidators with Office Star Products is the Systems' Series of call center cubicles. This series has been in a continual roll out since April and offers highly-effective workstations, utilizing easy to assemble interlocking panels. This newest selection will prioritize the needs of a particular customer segment: Call center and telecommunications offices.

Call center cubicles provide the basic, functional needs of an office worker whose primary duties revolve around communicating via telephone. They are designed to be grouped together to form workstations making them a great space-saving solution. While offices try to balance privacy and customization with space, call center cubicles can now offer employers a reasonable compromise on all three.

In keeping with the priority on high-quality office furniture solutions, these cubicle systems feature premium components constructed using steel and aluminum. The two-inch thickness and height of the walls allow for sound absorption and privacy between workers. Power is supplied via the top or base feed chosen at purchase. By partnering with manufacturers with high industry standards, Madison Liquidators wants customers to feel they are receiving a long-lasting, office furniture piece that can more than meet their needs.

Along with quality materials, the Office Star Products' call center cubicles prioritize modernization and style. Finding it important to bring a more updated look to a traditional workplace fixture, it's available in Espresso, Slate Gray, Urban Walnut, and White finishes. Black raceway covers and the drift fabric upholstery also help to complement this modern styling. The desktop is a commercial grade laminate that is scratch and stain resistant, as well as easy to clean. With these color and feature options, customers can be sure that this work solution not only fits the style of the office but the impression as well.

Madison Liquidators realizes that post pandemic, the office workplace is ever-evolving and ensuring seamless transitions with solutions-based, yet stylish office furniture is essential. Many businesses that remain in-office now have the ability to turn to feature rich, space-optimizing cubicles that can offer employees a more pleasant work experience.

