Madison Liquidators Unveils a Cutting-Edge Commercial Modular Couch System

MADISON, Wis., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators today proudly introduced the latest addition to their office furniture catalog: Hickory Contract's Modular Couch System. Crafted with attention to detail and optimum functionality, these modular couch systems promise to redefine the way businesses approach seating solutions in their employee spaces and waiting rooms. The company hopes that this latest addition will encourage companies to simplify how they furnish and design their seating areas.

The modular sectional couch is perfect for waiting rooms and now available at Madison Liquidators.

New brand partner Hickory Contract describes itself as "a manufacturer that offers not only the traditional pieces of the past but focuses on... the modern and relevant furniture required by today's corporate world." The company has ensured that these modular sofas adapt to the current needs of commercial environments and provide endless configuration options to maximize seating capacity and optimize space utilization.

Additionally, Madison Liquidators is proud that the new modular line prioritizes comfort without compromising style. Modules are engineered for ergonomic support with plush cushioning, offering patrons and employees an inviting seating experience. Furthermore, with upholstery in premium, commercial-grade fabrics, the Hickory Contract Modular Couch is designed to withstand the rigors of daily use while maintaining its appearance.

Since this is a highly customizable office furniture system, Madison Liquidators wishes to keep potential customers abreast of their customer support staff, which can assist with the overall design and layout of a new modular sofa system. By simply providing the dimensions of the space and the desired seating capacity, Madison Liquidators can provide detailed, three-dimensional drawings of the perfect modular sofa for any waiting space. With over eighty different office pieces, including executive chairs, accent furniture, dining chairs, and traditional chairs, the most relevant seating concept for any business is obtainable.

Madison Liquidators has been providing world-class office furniture since its inception in 2015. The company's tradition of customer-centered solutions continues with the rollout of the Hickory Contract Modular Sofa system. The newest seating solution for public spaces is now available at the most trusted name in online office furniture, Madison Liquidators. Look for new modular sofa pieces to be added regularly from our brand partner, Hickory Contract.

