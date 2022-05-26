Madison Liquidators Unveils North American Laminate Office Furniture Line

The North American Laminate line is constructed with high-quality commercial laminate materials that resists scratching and dents, while retaining its clean finish even after several years of use. Currently available in Stinson Gray and Espresso with more options likely in the future. The components that are available allow end users to create a desk that is functional and space fitting with shapes that include a basic rectangular desk, L shaped desk by adding a return to the main desk shell or U-shaped desk with an attached bridge, credenza, and optional hutch.

Each of these desks can be outfitted with box, box, file pedestal drawers or dual hanging file pedestal drawers as needed. The modular design of the NAL series makes it a versatile desk for use in businesses but also a quality piece of office furniture that could be placed in your home.

Along with being a fully functional workstation in a private office, the NAL line can be used in collaborative office spaces. By joining two L shaped desks, the consumer can create a T shaped desk for two people or even create a four-person workstation by joining four L shaped desks. The open office concept is perfectly suited for teams and naturally promotes cooperation between co-workers.

Madison Liquidators is proud to support manufacturing in North America and continues to make it a primary goal to extend its reach into more lines which are close to home. This effort not only supports quality goods but insures in the future that supply can better meet demand. With the addition of the North American Laminate line to their offering, Madison Liquidators is one step closer to providing a full suite of products which are manufactured in North America.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators